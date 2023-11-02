Cybersecurity industry luminary and veteran Bill (F. William) Conner has joined Crytica Security's Board of Directors

News provided by

Crytica Security

02 Nov, 2023, 13:00 ET

RENO, Nev., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crytica Security, based in Reno, Nevada, is pleased to announce that Bill (F. William) Conner has been elected to the Board of Directors to serve for the next two-year term. As a Director, Mr. Conner will play a key role in steering the company's vision and growth strategy while strategically engaging with industry key opinion leaders.

Mr. Conner brings extraordinary cybersecurity industry and operating knowledge. He is the former CEO of Entrust, former CEO of Sonic Wall and, most recently, served as the Executive Chairman of SonicWall and Sectigo.

Continue Reading
Crytica Security is pleased to announce that Bill (F. William) Conner has been elected to the Board of Directors to serve for the next two-year term. Mr. Conner brings extraordinary cybersecurity industry and operating knowledge. He is the former CEO of Entrust, former CEO of Sonic Wall and, most recently, served as the Executive Chairman of SonicWall and Sectigo.
Crytica Security is pleased to announce that Bill (F. William) Conner has been elected to the Board of Directors to serve for the next two-year term. Mr. Conner brings extraordinary cybersecurity industry and operating knowledge. He is the former CEO of Entrust, former CEO of Sonic Wall and, most recently, served as the Executive Chairman of SonicWall and Sectigo.

C. Lloyd Mahaffey, Executive Chairman of Crytica Security, said about the appointment, "We could not be more thrilled to have Bill join the Board of Directors. His extraordinary technology, industry and operating experience paired with our leadership team's patented technology is a powerful combination that will help forge the future of Crytica's success."

"What attracted me to Crytica was their innovative approach to cyberthreat detection," said Bill Conner. "The platform they've built is effectively closing the cybersecurity threat gap, and eliminating issues like false positives. What's really impressed me is the platform's versatility. In particular, its ability to work in iOT environments, which is an area that is really underserved. I'm excited to be a part of helping this organization become the leader in cybersecurity detection."

About Crytica Security

Crytica Security is a pioneer in cybersecurity solutions with a focus on revolutionizing threat detection capabilities. With our next-generation cyberthreat detection platform, we are able to close the widening cybersecurity threat gap by performing real-time scanning of authorized code executables. By identifying unauthorized code in iOT, enterprise and government operating environments, we can successfully reduce malware dwell time from 180 days to under 180 seconds. Custom-built and patented, our platform is architected for cloud, on-Prem and hybrid networks and is designed to work with existing anti-malware and other solutions, significantly enhancing their detection capabilities and effectively eliminating false positives. To learn more about how we are revolutionizing threat detection, visit cryticasecurity.com.

Media Contacts:

Mike Singer

[email protected]

703-623-0294

SOURCE Crytica Security

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.