Cybersecurity Jeopardized - OPEN FOR PLAY!

TAMPA, Fla., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The live streaming Cybersecurity trivia game, Cybersecurity Jeopardized!TM created by Abacode, Inc., a Managed Cybersecurity & Compliance Services Provider (MCCP), headquartered in Tampa, FL is now open for play. Abacode's CTO and CISO, Jeremy Rasmussen will host Cybersecurity Jeopardized every Friday at noon central. One cybersecurity category is featured each week. Categories include cybersecurity history, facts, attacks, notorious bad actors, and more.

"Every person and company need to understand the importance of remaining vigilant when it comes to cybersecurity," said Jeremy Rasmussen, Abacode CTO and CISO. "Our competitive trivia game will provide a creative way to increase Cybersecurity awareness and risk management."

The series is live every Friday, 12pm eastern starting on August 7th

Learn more about rules, how to apply to play or watch at Cybersecurity Jeopardized!

Abacode is a Managed Cybersecurity & Compliance Services Provider (MCCP).

Abacode combines leading technologies and professional services to implement holistic, framework-based Cybersecurity and Compliance programs for clients throughout the world. Our unique model empowers organizations to make objective and reasoned security investments based on their business needs, budget, and risk tolerance and ultimately transform their cybersecurity challenges into a competitive advantage. Abacode enables clients to implement a Cyber Capability Maturity Model and consolidate all cybersecurity initiatives under one roof. Offices in the Americas and Europe.

Learn more at Abacode.com or connect with us at [email protected]

