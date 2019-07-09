Cybersecurity Leader Alex Burkardt Joins VERA as Vice President of Field Engineering

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VERA, the leader in data-centric security, today announced that Alex Burkardt has joined the company as Vice President of Field Engineering. As a lifelong technologist with more than two decades of experience in cybersecurity, Burkardt will lead VERA's market facing efforts to advance and build solutions to solve customer challenges around protecting customer data, intellectual property and their ability to collaborate securely.

Unlike traditional, layered encryption approaches that only render exposed files worthless in four percent of data breaches , VERA's dynamic, file-centric platform lets encryption and zero trust access controls accompany files everywhere they move. Today, employees and organizations must have the ability to work from anywhere, at any time and on any device, and VERA's solution is necessary to support and secure this collaboration.

"VERA is addressing a critical issue by securing companies' data without introducing the end user friction that is the hallmark of other solutions. One of every security professional's biggest concerns is losing control of their most sensitive data; however, every other solution in the market forces businesses to either take unnecessary risk or compromise their ability to operate efficiently," said Burkardt. "VERA is helping organizations become more innovative, more profitable and more secure. I'm excited to join such an outstanding team and support its efforts to empower businesses to operate without the fear of having their data, intellectual property or ability to collaborate securely taken away from them."

After starting his career in the US Navy and the intelligence community tackling nation state threats and understanding the impact of these adversaries in the public sector, Burkardt's fascination with emerging technologies in the startup ecosystem led him into private industry. Despite the ever-evolving nature of attacks, Burkardt's unique background and understanding of adversary tactics, techniques and procedures have been foundational to the outsized impact he has had on the evolution and application of advanced tools and technologies in the cybersecurity arena. Prior to joining VERA, Burkardt was Field CTO and Vice President of Sales Engineering at Cybereason where he led a team of cybersecurity experts rewriting the rules on how organizations protect themselves against the changing threat landscape.

Burkardt will play a strategic role in driving long-term relationships across VERA's customers and partners. He will support the sales team in mitigating customers' pain points via the successful implementation and integration of the VERA solution in global enterprise environments and with strategic technology partners.

"Alex is a crucial addition to our team, guaranteeing that when a customer is working with VERA, they rest assured that we are committed to understanding their business needs and addressing their security pain points," added VERA CEO, Carlos Delatorre. "His passion for ensuring customer satisfaction will support our platform's growth and direction as we demonstrate how VERA's solution can mitigate common accidents that can lead to a data breach and continue to enhance our product."

About VERA

VERA is the data-centric security solution leader enabling businesses of all sizes to secure, track and share any kind of data, no matter where it's stored or located. With robust policy enforcement, strong encryption and strict access controls, VERA's data-centric security solution enables employees to collaborate freely while ensuring a high level of security, visibility and control. For more information, visit www.vera.com .

