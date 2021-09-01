Cybersecurity Leader Andrew Barnett Joins Cymulate as Chief Strategy Officer

NEW YORK and RISHON LETZION, Israel, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cymulate , the industry standard for SaaS-based Continuous Security Validation platform leveraging the MITRE ATT&CK® framework end-to-end, announced today the appointment of Andrew Barnett as its Chief Strategy Officer to lead the company's go-to-market partner and alliances strategy, its ecosystem and product strategy as it enters an unprecedented growth phase globally having incurred 2.5 times increase in new revenue year on year.

With over 15 years of experience, Barnett has built a career combining business, technical and sales acumen, most recently as Vice President of Strategic Alliances and Service Integrators for Qualys, where he revamped the go-to-market strategy for partners and service providers. Previously, he was Senior Manager within Deloitte's Cyber Risk Services Practice, leading IT Risk and Security management consulting services for Fortune 500 clients and building their security posture solutions. Other prior roles include VP of Business Development at a cybersecurity firm and Senior Director of Portfolio Programs at Optiv where he served as a technical advisor for M&A activities.

"I know that security posture validation platforms can materially change the way security practitioners defend their organizations more than any other piece of technology or new methodology," said Barnett. "Cymulate's platform is already delivering crucial value and has huge growth potential. Moreover, the leadership team has cultivated an inclusive, diverse and welcoming company culture with a team of exceptionally talented individuals that I'm excited to join."

"We're delighted to welcome Andrew onboard as we continue our aggressive expansion to meet the rising need for continuous security posture testing and optimization," said Eyal Wachsman, CEO and co-founder of Cymulate. "His know-how and deep experience in the cyber ecosystem coupled with his extensive understanding of our offering and customer challenges, will ensure we deliver and help our customers know and control their security posture management, and achieve our business goals. We look forward to benefiting from his leadership and experience."

About Cymulate

Cymulate Continuous Security Validation platform enables companies to challenge, assess and optimize their cyber-security posture against the evolving threat landscape, simply and continuously. The platform provides out-of-the-box, expert and threat intelligence led risk assessments that are simple to use for all skill levels, and constantly updated. It also provides an open framework for ethical hackers to create and automate red and purple team exercises, and security assurance programs tailored to their unique environment and security policies. Cymulate helps security professionals to know and control their dynamic environment. For more information, visit www.cymulate.com and register for a free trial .

