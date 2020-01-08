Cybersecurity Leader Konfidas Announces Its Availability on Fiverr Pro, Premium Channel Offered by Fiverr

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Konfidas, a leading cybersecurity company in Israel, is now offering its services through the Fiverr Pro global online marketplace. These services include: managed security services, policy writing, GDPR gap analysis, and more.

According to a recent US Small Business Administration survey, 88 percent of small-business owners felt their businesses were vulnerable to a cyber attack. Yet many businesses can't afford professional cybersecurity solutions, have limited resources to devote to it, or don't know where to begin. As awareness of this global issue increases, privacy and data protection regulations such as the GDPR and the CCPA have gone into effect, which limit small businesses that do not comply with demands. Konfidas specializes in providing client-tailored services to support compliance with such regulations.

Konfidas was established in 2013 with the goal of providing best-in-class cybersecurity, data protection and privacy consulting and services to small, medium and large organizations. Its customers include leading Israeli industry firms from banking, finance, aerospace, shipping, high-tech, cryptocurrency and more. It offers client-driven solutions, comprehensive cyber risk management and defenses, global expertise and execution.

Konfidas will now be able to offer a quick, easy and reliable solution for SMBs globally that wish to improve their cybersecurity.

Visit Konfidas' Gig on FiverrPro: http://bit.ly/konfidasonfiverrpro

Hagai Greenfeld, Fiverr's Programming & Tech Vertical Manager said: "Expansion of our catalog is a part of our growth strategy. We are attentive to our customers׳ needs and market trends. We launched the new cybersecurity category to help small businesses find a variety of services in one place. Due to the sensitivity of cybersecurity services, we have launched the category with a select pool of hand-vetted, Fiverr Pro sellers, such as Konfidas."

Ram Levi, Konfidas Founder & CEO said: "We are thrilled to be among the first Fiverr Pro cybersecurity providers. Through the Fiverr Pro global online marketplace, we are able to easily work with SMBs that wish to improve their cybersecurity with minimal effort. Clients will now be able to solve their cybersecurity issues with a click."

