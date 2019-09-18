Cybersecurity Leader Lunarline Welcomes Michael Sadeghi as Vice President of National Defense

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a period of tremendous growth in its Department of Defense and Intelligence Community business units, Lunarline today announced that Michael Sadeghi has joined the company as Vice President of National Defense. Mr. Sadeghi will oversee Lunarline's rapidly expanding portfolio of Defense and Intelligence Community cybersecurity clients.

"We take a unique approach to government contracting to deliver innovative products, training, workforce development, services and managed security to federal customers," said Lunarline CEO Waylon Krush. "Michael Sadeghi's proven expertise in Artificial Intelligence and his Research & Development background make him ideally suited to build upon Lunarline's legacy of exceptional support to the Intelligence and Defense communities."

Mr. Sadeghi brings over 25 years' experience to Lunarline. He previously served in executive-level positions at Edgework, Engility, Tetra Tech, BAE Systems, Government Micro Resources and Booz Allen Hamilton. He also served as Chief Technology Officer at Lockheed Martin, where he helped re-architect the Pentagon's Worldwide Infrastructure post 9/11. He also helped establish one of the first Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) programs at the Defense Advanced Research Project Agency (DARPA). A PhD candidate and Research Fellow at the University of Maryland College Park and the Naval Research Laboratory, Mr. Sadeghi holds an MS in Electrical Engineering from the University of Maryland and a BS in Electrical Engineering from the University of Tulsa.

"I'm elated to join Lunarline and help build on its solid foundation of cyber techniques, tools, training and managed security services," says Mr. Sadeghi. "Due to the exponential growth in the cyber threat vectors and the non-scalability of the majority of the current mitigation techniques combined with quantum computing and many other disrupting technologies right around the corner, Lunarline is perfectly positioned to help its clients transform the security and productivity of their business to better perform in this rapidly changing security space. We have an opportunity to make a positive impact and exponentially grow the Lunarline family."

"Over the past few years Lunarline has emerged as a leader in using AI-based cyber techniques to solve the federal government's unique cyber challenges," says CEO Waylon Krush. "We embedded AI and Machine Learning techniques within practical, deployable tools that equip security engineers across the DoD, IC and federal civilian communities with the capabilities they need to fight back. Under Michael's direction I am confident that we will supercharge our efforts and expand our leadership within this important space."

