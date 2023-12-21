Cybersecurity Leader Ranell Gonzales Joins Cybrella as Vice President of Global Sales and Alliances

BOSTON, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybrella, a prominent player in the cybersecurity advisory space, is thrilled to welcome Ranell Gonzales as the new Vice President of Global Sales and Alliances. With a remarkable 15-year track record in the cyber security and technology sector, Ranell brings a wealth of expertise and proficiency in Threat Intelligence, Incident Response and Cyber Security Advisory. His career is marked by a consistent ability to pioneer, cultivate, and educate markets worldwide for cutting-edge cyber security solutions. He has achieved notable success in regions including New York, UK, Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

"At the intersection of innovation and security lies Ranell Gonzales. I've had the privilege of collaborating closely with Ranell for five years as part of the strategic partnership between Cybrella and Lifars. His sales acumen, coupled with a global network and deep industry knowledge, will not only drive our mission to expand our global footprint but also elevate the entire cybersecurity advisory landscape. With Ranell at the helm, we are on the cusp of a new era of success," said Alon Mansur, Founder and CEO, Cybrella.

As Cybrella.io's Vice President of Global Sales and Alliances, Ranell Gonzales will chart the course toward global expansion, forge strategic alliances, and supercharge our sales engine. His appointment reinforces our commitment to delivering world-class cybersecurity advisory services to clients worldwide.

"We are thrilled to introduce Ranell Gonzales as a driving force behind Cybrella.io's global ambitions," stated Yossi Barkalifa, Cybrella CISO and Partner. "His extraordinary track record and visionary approach perfectly align with our vision for international growth. Ranell's leadership is set to redefine cybersecurity excellence, and we are excited to embark on this transformative journey together."

"I understand the challenge security professionals face in finding cybersecurity partners they can trust. Having partnered with Alon and the Cybrella team for over five years, I can confidently say they consistently deliver top-notch services. I am so excited for the opportunity to help bring their exceptional talent and services to customers worldwide," Gonzales said.

Ranell brings a wealth of experience from leading cybersecurity organizations. Notably, at SecurityScorecard, a leader in Third Party Risk Management, he served as the AVP of Cyber Defense Services and was instrumental in introducing Cyber Security Services to the SecurityScorecard Platform's customer base. At LIFARS, LLC (later acquired by SecurityScorecard), he was a pivotal 10th employee, overseeing the development and execution of sales strategies for DFIR and Cyber Resilience Services. Ranell also successfully coordinated the incident response and forensics efforts for hundreds of critical cyber incidents, including Ransomware attacks, Business Email Compromises, and Insider Threats. Prior to LIFARS, he played a key role as the 5th employee at RiskIQ (later acquired by Microsoft), earning a reputation as a top-performing sales executive over six years in regions spanning San Francisco, New York, and across EMEA.

