Cybersecurity Leaders Join Forces in Protecting Businesses from Growing Threats as PDI Technologies Acquires Nuspire

Expanded technology and expertise will accelerate the delivery of innovative managed security services to convenience retail, QSR, automotive dealership, and adjacent industries

ATLANTA, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PDI Technologies, a global leader delivering powerful solutions and insights that serve as the backbone of the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale ecosystem, today announced its acquisition of Nuspire, a leading managed security services provider (MSSP). This acquisition is the first expansion by M&A for the PDI Security Solutions business since the company launched its cybersecurity and managed network services business segment in 2020. In addition to providing a wide range of cybersecurity services for convenience stores and gas stations, PDI helps to reduce network complexity and enhance security for quick-service restaurants (QSRs), fast casual dining, and other restaurant and specialty retail locations.

"Over the last three and half years, we've been organically growing both our security offerings and our customer base as we secure the convenience retail ecosystem and beyond," said Linnea Geiss, Chief Operating Officer, PDI Technologies. "Nuspire has been committed to innovation and service in adjacent industries, and we are thrilled to welcome their skilled team, robust capabilities, and distinguished portfolio to PDI. We look forward to growing and diversifying our roadmap and business together."

Headquartered in Metro Detroit (Commerce, Michigan) and recognized as a trusted leader for more than 25 years for automotive dealerships, manufacturing, and other businesses, Nuspire provides a broad range of solutions. Key offerings include managed security services (MSS), managed detection and response (MDR), endpoint detection and response (EDR), and cybersecurity consulting capabilities such as incident preparedness, threat modeling, and executive advisory services.

"From ransomware attacks to data breaches, phishing attempts, and more, there are nonstop cyberthreats to businesses of every type, size, and maturity," said Lewie Dunsworth, Chief Executive Officer, Nuspire. "As we become a part of PDI, our teams will be able to deliver and scale even more powerful security technologies that allow current and future customers to thrive within an evolving threat landscape."

"The automotive dealerships supported by Nuspire share similarities to the convenience retail and QSR industries already served by PDI," said Chris Berry, President, Security Solutions, PDI Technologies. "Both are fast-paced, high-volume, and complex connected environments across distributed networks where system reliability, customer satisfaction, and data security are paramount—and where vulnerabilities are abundant. As we work to integrate PDI and Nuspire, we will begin offering additional services to both customer bases, including bringing a much-needed cybersecurity consulting practice to convenience retailers."

Berenson & Company, LLC served as financial advisors to PDI in connection with the transaction, and Harris Williams and Houlihan Lokey served as financial advisors to Nuspire.

About PDI Technologies

With 40 years of industry leadership, PDI Technologies, Inc. resides at the intersection of productivity and sales growth, delivering powerful solutions that serve as the backbone of the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale ecosystem, as well as other specialty retail and restaurant environments like quick-service restaurants (QSRs), fast casual dining, and more. By "Connecting Convenience" across the globe, we empower businesses to increase productivity, make informed decisions, and engage faster with their customers. From large-scale ERP and logistics operations to loyalty programs and cybersecurity, we're simplifying the industry supply chain for whatever comes next. Today, we serve over 200,000 locations worldwide with solutions like the Fuel Rewards® program and GasBuddy®, two popular brands representing more than 30 million users. Visit the PDI Technologies website.

About Nuspire

With over 25 years of expertise, Nuspire is redefining cybersecurity. The company delivers innovative managed security services (MSS), managed detection and response (MDR), endpoint detection and response (EDR), and consulting solutions tailored to clients' needs. Nuspire's technology-agnostic platform and data-driven intelligence seamlessly blend human expertise, advanced AI/automation and advanced technologies to provide unprecedented visibility, control and predictive intelligence across clients' cybersecurity infrastructure. Driven by uncompromising excellence, Nuspire's experts and 24×7 SOCs empower clients to confidently navigate the evolving threat landscape. For more information, visit https://www.nuspire.com/ and follow the company on LinkedIn @Nuspire.

For more information, contact: [email protected]

SOURCE PDI Technologies