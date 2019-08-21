Cybersecurity Luminary Etay Maor Joins IntSights as Chief Security Officer

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IntSights , the threat intelligence company focused on enabling enterprises to Defend Forward™, announced today that Etay Maor has joined IntSights' executive team as Chief Security Officer and will lead the company's security advisory practice.

Read Etay's announcement blog by clicking here .

Prior to joining IntSights, Etay developed an impressive track record of innovating at top cybersecurity companies, including IBM XForce, RSA, and Trusteer. During his time with IBM XForce, Etay led the creation and delivery of the IBM XForce Cyber Range operations, facilitating a multimillion dollar pipeline. In addition to his time at IBM, at RSA, Etay conducted a complete transformation of their lab, overhauling its manual approach and implementing a completely automated and scalable model.

"IntSights is revolutionizing how enterprises defend against external threats by focusing on automation and analytics that make threat intelligence actionable," said Maor. "Over the past decade, I have had the honor of working with CISOs and senior cybersecurity leaders to help them improve their cybersecurity posture. IntSights allows companies to Defend Forward; to identify, block, and takedown threats in the early stages of the cyber-kill chain. I am looking forward to working with IntSights' customers and within the industry to help security leaders take their threat intelligence capabilities to the next level."

Well-known for his extensive career in cybersecurity, Etay is a frequent featured speaker at major industry conferences. He is often tapped by major news outlets for his astute commentary on and insights into the cybersecurity news of the day.

"Etay brings a unique sophistication and compelling background to enhance our existing executive leadership team. As IntSights continues to experience impressive global growth, we look forward to leveraging Etay's experienced perspective and ability to scale the company's core competency," said Guy Nizan, Co-Founder and CEO. "We welcome Etay to the IntSights team."

About IntSights:

IntSights is revolutionizing cybersecurity operations with the industry's only all-in-one

external threat protection platform designed to neutralize cyberattacks outside the wire. Our unique cyber reconnaissance capabilities enable continuous monitoring of an enterprise's external digital profile across the clear, deep, and dark web to identify emerging threats and orchestrate proactive response. Tailored threat intelligence that seamlessly integrates with security infrastructure for dynamic defense has made IntSights one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity companies in the world. IntSights has offices in Amsterdam, Boston, Dallas, New York, Singapore, Tel Aviv, and Tokyo. To learn more, visit: https://www.intsights.com .

