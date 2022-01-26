CyberSecurity Malaysia, EclecticIQ, and Syntx Sign MOU to Build Cyber Threat Intelligence Capabilities in the Region

AMSTERDAM, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberSecurity Malaysia (CSM), the government agency providing specialized cybersecurity services; EclecticIQ, a leading global threat intelligence, hunting, and response technology provider; and Syntx, a Malaysian cybersecurity company, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Jan 25 at a virtual ceremony. The three organizations have agreed to collaborate on a range of activities aimed at strengthening the cybersecurity posture of Malaysia and the greater Southeast Asia region to combat growing threats. A key goal is to expand the use of cyber threat intelligence (CTI), an aspect of cybersecurity that focuses on collecting and analyzing information about current and potential attacks.

Dato' Ts. Dr. Haji Amirudin Bin Abdul Wahab FASc, chief executive officer for CyberSecurity Malaysia, said, "CSM is really pleased to work with an international industry player and partner with a local SME that have the same shared core beliefs to empower prudent cybersecurity practices. It is timely to forge this strategic collaboration that will drive higher awareness and adoption of cyber threat intelligence in Malaysia."

Malaysia has been termed a "quiet leader in cybersecurity," and came in eighth out of 194 states in this year's Global Cybersecurity Index from the International Telecommunication Union.1 However, Malaysia has been subject to cyberattacks on businesses and government organizations, many related to COVID-19 issues and involving ransomware and state-sponsored espionage and hacking. For instance, between January and May 2021, 4,615 cybersecurity incidents were reported to CSM's Cyber999 Help Centre.2

To further improve Malaysia's cybersecurity posture, the three organizations plan to develop a joint research publication on a CTI topic relevant to the region, support establishment of a centralized CTI knowledge base, and provide practical guidance on the use of CTI methods through case studies, including lessons learned from CSM's deployment of the EclecticIQ Threat Intelligence Platform. All activities will be aligned with and support the Malaysia Cyber Security Strategy 2020-2024.

Joep Gommers, CEO and founder of EclecticIQ, noted, "As a global leader in threat intelligence technology, we advocate for a safer world through collaboration. Building strong partnerships in the fight against cyber threats is an important part of that advocacy. This memorandum will further strengthen collaboration and represents an important milestone in our efforts to empower Malaysia and the entire Southeast Asia region with tools and technologies that can enhance cyber situational awareness. We are honored by the confidence placed in EclecticIQ by the Malaysian government and our partner Syntx."

Fadzril Azhar, chief executive officer for Syntx Sdn Bhd., stated, "Syntx is honored to be a part of this collaboration, which manifests the trust placed in us by both parties and provides significant encouragement for us to work harder. We are committed to grow more local capabilities and capacities in cybersecurity, especially around cyber threat intelligence."

About CyberSecurity Malaysia

CyberSecurity Malaysia is the Malaysia 's national cyber security specialist agency under the purview of the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia Malaysia (KKMM). CyberSecurity Malaysia is the national cybersecurity specialist and technical agency committed to provide a broad range of cybersecurity innovation-led services, programs and initiatives to help reduce the vulnerability of digital systems, and at the same time strengthen Malaysia's self-reliance in cyberspace. Among specialized cyber security services provided are Cyber Security Responsive Services, Cyber Security Proactive Services, Outreach and Capacity Building, Strategic Study and Engagement, and Industry and Research Development.

About EclecticIQ

EclecticIQ is a global threat intelligence, hunting, and response technology provider. Its clients are some of the most targeted organizations, globally. To build tomorrow's defenses today, they have to understand the threats against them – and align their efforts and investments to mitigate their risks. EclecticIQ helps governments, large enterprises and service providers manage threat intelligence, create situational awareness and adopt an intelligence-led cybersecurity approach. EclecticIQ extended its focus towards hunting and response with the acquisition of Polylogyx's endpoint technology in 2020. Founded in 2014, EclecticIQ operates globally with offices across Europe, North America, and via value-add partners. More info: www.eclecticiq.com

About Syntx

Syntx is a trusted knowledge-based cyber security and information technology company providing holistic consultancy and solution integration services to solve client's complex problem in the evolving cyber threat landscape. We are a growing organization of principles that takes pride in our professionalism, and leveraging the experience of our qualified professionals we have designed a way to break our customer's complex cyber security challenges into smaller pieces to provide pragmatic solutions for them to make informed and smarter decisions, empowering their business success with cyber resiliency.

1 https://unric.org/en/itu-releases-fourth-edition-of-the-global-cybersecurity-index/



2 https://www.thestar.com.my/tech/tech-news/2021/06/03/saifuddin-more-cybercrime-reported-during-pandemic

