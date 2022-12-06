Cybersecurity market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of parent market, five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global cybersecurity market size is projected to grow by USD 203.5 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.57% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum will accelerate. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 34%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cyber Security Market 2023-2027

Global Cybersecurity Market - Five Forces

The global cybersecurity market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

Threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Global Cybersecurity Market - Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global cyber security market as a part of the global IT software market. The super parent global IT software market covers companies engaged in developing and producing application systems software, and database management software. The global systems software market covers organizations that are engaged in developing application development and management software, cloud computing software, data center and hosting software, IT management software, mobility software, networking software, security software, and storage software. It excludes companies classified in the development and production of home entertainment software. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth during the forecast period.

Global Cybersecurity Market – Customer Landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global Cybersecurity Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on deployment, end-user, and region.

The on-premise segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. On-premises cyber security is considered highly secure as it is managed and maintained by enterprises in the end-user industry. Enterprises have complete control over their on-premises solutions because of monitored and restricted access, and it also allows them to customize the cyber security solution according to their requirements. Such factors will increase segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global cybersecurity market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global cybersecurity market.

North America account for 34% of the global cybersecurity market in 2022. The market in the region is estimated to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. The market in the region is driven by factors such as the increased adoption of cyber security solutions by end-user industries, the shift of conventional IT services to internet-based IT systems, growth of end-user industries, increased government initiatives for the implementation of cyber security solutions, and the growing number of IT companies and IT startups. Moreover, US is the key market in North America .

Global Cybersecurity Market – Market Dynamics

Key factors driving market growth

The increase in the use of mobile devices arc furnaces route than the BF-BOF route is the key factor driving the market growth. With the increasing adoption of mobile devices, such as mobile phones, laptops, and tablets, the need for cybersecurity solutions is increasing. One of the major reasons for this is the increasing access to the Internet through such devices, which is increasing the chances of cyber threats. Furthermore, the use of mobile devices for personal and professional use is increasing access to critical data and information, which will increase the chance of unauthorized access in case of a stolen mobile device, which in turn will boost the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Recent trends influencing the market

The adoption of IoT is the primary trend in the global cybersecurity market. IoT enables better connectivity and resolves all critical situations and enabled proper communication between systems, devices, and services. This has facilitated the transmission of a huge amount of data through networks at high speed. Owing to an increase in the use of wireless networks for interaction between people and machines, IoT is getting affected by cyber threats. Thus, organizations implementing the IoT are investing heavily in cyber security solutions to overcome their concerns about data theft, which will boost the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The high cost of deployment is a major challenge to the global cybersecurity market growth. The total installation cost includes the cost of software licensing, system designing and customization, implementation, training, and maintenance for an individual organization. An organization must recruit IT staff, for proper implementation of the cyber security software, which incurs additional costs. Furthermore, a cyber security solution contains additional hidden costs, such as costs involved in providing knowledge, experience, and skill development of the solution to understand its functionality. Thus, the high cost of deployment will impede the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this cybersecurity market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the cybersecurity market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the cybersecurity market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the cybersecurity market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of cybersecurity market vendors

Cybersecurity market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 180 Base year 2022 Historic Period 2017 -2021 Forecast period 2023 -2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.57% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 203.5 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.69 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors AO Kaspersky Lab, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp., Broadcom Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fortinet Inc., F Secure Corp., General Dynamics Corp., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., McAfee LLC, Microsoft Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Sophos Ltd., The Boeing Co., and Trend Micro Inc. Market Dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

