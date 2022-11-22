Cybersecurity Market Size to Grow by USD 189.70 Billion, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. and Broadcom Inc. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The cybersecurity market size is projected to grow by USD 189.70 billion from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.97% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request a Free Sample Report

Frequently Asked Questions:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cybersecurity Market 2021-2025

What was the year-over-year growth rate of the market from 2021?

The year-over-year growth rate of the market from 2021 was 12.69%.

What are the key market challenges?

The high cost of deployment will challenge the growth of the market.

How big is the North American market?

35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.

35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. Is the market fragmented or concentrated?

The cybersecurity market is fragmented.

Cybersecurity Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this cybersecurity market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Corporation Service Co., Fortinet Inc., HP Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., McAfee LLC, Microsoft Corp., and The Boeing Co. are some of the major market participants. The key offerings of a few of these vendors are mentioned below:

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. - The company offers cybersecurity solutions through real-time cyber operations, leading-edge technical innovations, critical large-scale incident responses, and advanced cyber threat intelligence under the brand name Booz Allen Hamilton .

The company offers cybersecurity solutions through real-time cyber operations, leading-edge technical innovations, critical large-scale incident responses, and advanced cyber threat intelligence under the brand name . Broadcom Inc. - The company offers cybersecurity solutions that deliver endpoint security, identity security, information security, and network security across on-premises and cloud infrastructures under the brand name Broadcom.

The company offers cybersecurity solutions that deliver endpoint security, identity security, information security, and network security across on-premises and cloud infrastructures under the brand name Broadcom. Lockheed Martin Corp. - The company offers cybersecurity solutions that deliver a full spectrum of cyber capabilities and cyber resilient systems to defend enterprises, the intelligence community, and global security customers under the brand name Lockheed Martin.

The company offers cybersecurity solutions that deliver a full spectrum of cyber capabilities and cyber resilient systems to defend enterprises, the intelligence community, and global security customers under the brand name Lockheed Martin. Microsoft Corp. - The company offers cybersecurity solutions that help in building a unified set of capabilities for classification, labeling, protection, and data loss prevention under the brand name Microsoft.

The company offers cybersecurity solutions that help in building a unified set of capabilities for classification, labeling, protection, and data loss prevention under the brand name Microsoft. The Boeing Co. - The company offers cybersecurity solutions that protect networks using a comprehensive suite of interactive solutions under the brand name Boeing.

Cybersecurity Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Deployment

On-premise



Cloud-based

Geography

North America: The market will be dominated by North America during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth of this market will be faster when compared to Europe. The US is the key country for the cybersecurity market in North America.

: The market will be dominated by during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth of this market will be faster when compared to . The US is the key country for the cybersecurity market in .

APAC



Europe



MEA



South America

Cybersecurity Market 2021-2025: Key Market Driver

Adherence to regulatory requirements is driving the growth of the market. Large enterprises with global operations have to comply with the regulations imposed by different regulatory authorities. Any breach of compliance can lead to financial losses and regulatory action. Therefore, companies are securing their network perimeters and applications to prevent compliance-related breaches. In addition, with the rising number of incidents related to data theft and insider fraud, regulatory authorities may tighten their compliance regulations. This will encourage more end-users to adopt advanced security solutions such as cybersecurity solutions. Some of the regulations enforced by governments and regulatory bodies in North America to maintain data security include The Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, HIPAA, and Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act.

Cybersecurity Market 2021-2025: Scope

The cybersecurity market report covers the following areas:

Cybersecurity Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist cybersecurity market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cybersecurity market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cybersecurity market across North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America

, APAC, , MEA, and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cybersecurity market vendors

Cybersecurity Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.97% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 189.70 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.69 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Corporation Service Co., Fortinet Inc., HP Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., McAfee LLC, Microsoft Corp., and The Boeing Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Information Technology Market Reports

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

On-premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp.

Broadcom Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Corporation Service Co.

Fortinet Inc.

HP Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corp.

McAfee LLC

Microsoft Corp.

The Boeing Co.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

