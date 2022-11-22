Cybersecurity Market Size to Grow by USD 189.70 Billion, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. and Broadcom Inc. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

Nov 22, 2022, 15:15 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The cybersecurity market size is projected to grow by USD 189.70 billion from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.97% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
- What was the year-over-year growth rate of the market from 2021?
The year-over-year growth rate of the market from 2021 was 12.69%.
- What are the key market challenges?
The high cost of deployment will challenge the growth of the market.
- How big is the North American market?
35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.
- Is the market fragmented or concentrated?
The cybersecurity market is fragmented.
In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this cybersecurity market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Corporation Service Co., Fortinet Inc., HP Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., McAfee LLC, Microsoft Corp., and The Boeing Co. are some of the major market participants. The key offerings of a few of these vendors are mentioned below:
- Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. - The company offers cybersecurity solutions through real-time cyber operations, leading-edge technical innovations, critical large-scale incident responses, and advanced cyber threat intelligence under the brand name Booz Allen Hamilton.
- Broadcom Inc. - The company offers cybersecurity solutions that deliver endpoint security, identity security, information security, and network security across on-premises and cloud infrastructures under the brand name Broadcom.
- Lockheed Martin Corp. - The company offers cybersecurity solutions that deliver a full spectrum of cyber capabilities and cyber resilient systems to defend enterprises, the intelligence community, and global security customers under the brand name Lockheed Martin.
- Microsoft Corp. - The company offers cybersecurity solutions that help in building a unified set of capabilities for classification, labeling, protection, and data loss prevention under the brand name Microsoft.
- The Boeing Co. - The company offers cybersecurity solutions that protect networks using a comprehensive suite of interactive solutions under the brand name Boeing.

- Deployment
- On-premise
- Cloud-based
- Geography
- North America: The market will be dominated by North America during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth of this market will be faster when compared to Europe. The US is the key country for the cybersecurity market in North America.
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- South America

Adherence to regulatory requirements is driving the growth of the market. Large enterprises with global operations have to comply with the regulations imposed by different regulatory authorities. Any breach of compliance can lead to financial losses and regulatory action. Therefore, companies are securing their network perimeters and applications to prevent compliance-related breaches. In addition, with the rising number of incidents related to data theft and insider fraud, regulatory authorities may tighten their compliance regulations. This will encourage more end-users to adopt advanced security solutions such as cybersecurity solutions. Some of the regulations enforced by governments and regulatory bodies in North America to maintain data security include The Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, HIPAA, and Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act.
The cybersecurity market report covers the following areas:

- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist cybersecurity market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the cybersecurity market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the cybersecurity market across North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cybersecurity market vendors
Artificial Intelligence-based Cybersecurity Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market share is projected to increase by USD 18.94 billion from 2020 to 2025. This report extensively covers segmentation by end-user (BFSI, government, ICT, healthcare, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The automotive cybersecurity market share is projected to increase by USD 1.91 mn from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 16.58%. This report extensively covers segmentation by application (passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).
|
Cybersecurity Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.97%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 189.70 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
12.69
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 35%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Corporation Service Co., Fortinet Inc., HP Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., McAfee LLC, Microsoft Corp., and The Boeing Co.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
|



Browse Information Technology Market Reports
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Market segments
- Comparison by Deployment
- On-premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Deployment
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp.
- Broadcom Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Corporation Service Co.
- Fortinet Inc.
- HP Inc.
- Lockheed Martin Corp.
- McAfee LLC
- Microsoft Corp.
- The Boeing Co.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.org/news/top-drivers-for-cybersecuritymarket
SOURCE Technavio
