Cybersecurity Market Size to Grow by USD 189.70 Bn, Broadcom Inc. and Cisco Systems Inc. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

Market Segmentation

Cybersecurity Market Split by Deployment

On-premise: The on-premise segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period.



Cloud-based

Cybersecurity Market Split by Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



MEA



South America

Top Key Players in the Cybersecurity Market are covered as:

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Corporation Service Co., Fortinet Inc., HP Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., McAfee LLC, Microsoft Corp., and The Boeing Co. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. - The company offers cybersecurity solutions through real-time cyber operations, leading-edge technical innovations, critical large-scale incident responses, and advanced cyber threat intelligence that helps keep businesses and missions secure, under the brand name of Booz Allen Hamilton .

. Broadcom Inc. - The company offers cybersecurity solutions that deliver endpoint security, identity security, information security, and network security across on-premises and cloud infrastructures to provide complete and effective asset protection in the industry, under the brand name of Broadcom.

Cisco Systems Inc. - The company offers cybersecurity solutions using a cloud-native, built-in platform that connects the Cisco Secure portfolio and one's infrastructure, which allows to radically reduce dwell time, human-powered tasks, and protection from cyber crimes, under the brand name of Cisco.

Corporation Service Co. - The company offers cybersecurity solutions that focus on global government defense and prevents continued attacks on agencies, which results in breaches that impact the security of a nation and the wellbeing of its citizens under the brand name of CSC.

Fortinet Inc. - The company offers cybersecurity solutions that complement the power and scalability of cloud providers by breaking down the barriers that complicate security visibility across an organization's entire infrastructure and improve security lifecycle management with full automation capabilities under the brand name of Fortinet.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View our Sample Report

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global cybersecurity market as a part of the global information technology (IT) spending market. The parent global IT spending market covers revenue generated from the sales and subscription of IT services, communications services, cloud services, IT hardware, and IT software.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global cybersecurity industry by value in 2020?

What will be the size of the global cybersecurity industry in 2025?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global cybersecurity industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global cybersecurity market?

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000

Related Reports:

Artificial Intelligence based Personalization Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Internet Security Market by Solution and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Cybersecurity Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.97% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 189.70 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.69 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Corporation Service Co., Fortinet Inc., HP Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., McAfee LLC, Microsoft Corp., and The Boeing Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

On-premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp.

Broadcom Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Corporation Service Co.

Fortinet Inc.

HP Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corp.

McAfee LLC

Microsoft Corp.

The Boeing Co.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations



About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio