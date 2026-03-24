Cybersecurity Pioneers Launch New Book "Trust on the Edge" to Help Leaders Navigate Rising Risks in Global Connected Infrastructure

OmniTrust Founders David Sequino and Bill Lattin provide a strategic roadmap for securing safety-critical connected devices as traditional IT defenses fail

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As connected devices move from simple gadgets to the backbone of vehicles, healthcare and national power grids, a massive security gap is emerging that traditional IT cannot bridge. To help organizations navigate this shift, industry veterans David Sequino and Bill Lattin have released their new book, "Trust on the Edge: The New Front Line in IoT Cybersecurity".

The book provides a definitive guide for executives and boards to move beyond legacy IT thinking, offering a strategic framework to secure the next generation of global infrastructure against systemic economic and physical risks.

The Shift from Digital Data to Physical Risk

For decades, cybersecurity strategy focused on enterprise networks, servers, and cloud platforms. Today, the battlefield has shifted to billions of embedded and Internet of Things (IoT) devices that operate autonomously and often have direct interaction with the physical world.

"Most leaders still treat cybersecurity as a back-office IT problem," says David Sequino, Co-Founder and CEO of OmniTrust, formerly INTEGRITY Security Services. "But when software-defined devices control safety-critical operations, security becomes a fundamental business and geopolitical imperative."

A Strategic Roadmap for the C-Suite

"Trust on the Edge" is a direct call to action for C-suite executives, product leaders and policymakers in high-stakes industries – including automotive, defense, energy and healthcare. It educates leadership on how to move past a "compliance checkbox" mentality, demonstrating that decisions made during a product's initial design phase determine its resilience against nation-state threats and supply-chain disruptions years down the road.

Sixty Years of Expertise in One Guide

The book distills the authors' combined decades of experience in applied cryptography and embedded systems security into actionable leadership principles. It provides a framework for embedding trust across a device's entire lifecycle – from the initial silicon design to manufacturing and eventual decommissioning.

David Sequino , Co-Founder and CEO of OmniTrust, is a recognized leader in digital trust with over 20 years of experience. He previously scaled Certicom into a global security leader, helping organizations embed trust across the lifecycle of software-defined products.

, Co-Founder and CEO of OmniTrust, is a recognized leader in digital trust with over 20 years of experience. He previously scaled Certicom into a global security leader, helping organizations embed trust across the lifecycle of software-defined products. Bill Lattin, Co-Founder of OmniTrust, began his career in 1981 working on the earliest Data Encryption Standard (DES) encryptors. A pioneer in public-key security, he co-founded Cylink Corporation and has advised Global 1000 companies on securing critical infrastructure for over 40 years.

"We wrote this book because we saw a dangerous disconnect: while the technology has evolved, the leadership strategy has remained stagnant," says Lattin. "Unlike enterprise software, these systems often remain in the field for decades. We wanted to give leaders the tools to ensure those products remain resilient against threats we haven't even seen yet."

Meet the Authors at RSAC 2026

Attendees of the RSA Conference (RSAC) 2026 in San Francisco (March 23 to 26) can meet the authors and learn more about the strategic framework detailed in the book. OmniTrust will be hosting a special launch on the Expo Floor (Booth # S-0561) on Wednesday, March 25, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM PT. For more information and to register, visit: https://omnitrust.com/events/trust-on-the-edge-launches-at-rsac-2026/.

The book will also be available for purchase online at all leading retailers, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble, among others.

About OmniTrust

OmniTrust (formerly INTEGRITY Security Services) secures the connected world — from silicon to cloud systems and AI — by delivering verifiable, enforceable trust across the entire device and software lifecycle. As the leader in Trust Lifecycle Management, OmniTrust ensures security from design and provisioning through operation, update and retirement.

Global customers, including many Fortune 100 companies, rely on OmniTrust to protect more than 2 billion devices and secure more than 3 billion software updates annually. OmniTrust enables end-to-end visibility, policy-driven enforcement and quantum-resilient cryptography across complex ecosystems in automotive, aerospace and defense, finance, healthcare and other safety-critical, regulated industries. Learn more at https://omnitrust.com/.

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SOURCE OmniTrust