TrafficAuth, By OmniTrust Expands Connected Mobility Platform at ITS America 2026

OmniTrust highlights growth across Network V2X, industry partnerships and major deployments

ASHBURN, Va., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OmniTrust today announced a series of advancements across its TrafficAuth connected transportation platform, including adoption of its National Mobility Interchange (NMI), a growing partner ecosystem and major customer deployments at ITS America 2026.

Built on OmniTrust's Trust Lifecycle Management (TLM) platform, TrafficAuth enables trusted communications across vehicles, roadside infrastructure, mobile devices and transportation systems. The architecture helps agencies and technology providers deploy connected mobility solutions at scale.

"Transportation agencies are looking for practical, scalable ways to deploy connected transportation services beyond pilot programs," said Brian Romansky, general manager, connected intelligent transportation systems at OmniTrust. "TrafficAuth brings together the infrastructure, trust framework and partner ecosystem needed to accelerate mobility deployments at scale."

A key driver of the company's momentum is the NMI, TrafficAuth's cloud-based Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) platform. NMI enables authenticated, standards-based exchange of transportation data through configurable safety zones and supports applications ranging from smart intersections and work zones to freight mobility, traveler information services and vulnerable road user protection.

TrafficAuth has also expanded its ecosystem of partners and integrators. The network includes Raven Connected, P3 Mobility, pi-lit and other industry leaders working to accelerate interoperable connected transportation solutions.

Recent customer wins underscore increasing market adoption. Earlier this year, Maricopa County Department of Transportation selected TrafficAuth for a landmark Network V2X deployment, reinforcing demand for scalable infrastructure that connects vehicles, roadside systems and transportation operations through trusted, standards-based communications.

Meet TrafficAuth, by OmniTrust at ITS America 2026

TrafficAuth, by OmniTrust will exhibit at ITS America 2026. Attendees are invited to stop by the company's booth (#2045) and participate in live drive-along demonstrations showcasing real-world applications powered by TrafficAuth technologies.

For more information or to schedule a meeting during ITS America 2026, visit www.trafficauth.com/its-america-2026.

About TrafficAuth, by OmniTrust

TrafficAuth, by OmniTrust, secures connected mobility and traffic management networks through trusted identity, authentication, and authorization across vehicles, devices and infrastructure. Built on OmniTrust's Trust Lifecycle Management platform, TrafficAuth combines scalable PKI, hardware-rooted identity and lifecycle governance to support safety-critical transportation, smart infrastructure and connected mobility deployments worldwide.

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SOURCE OmniTrust