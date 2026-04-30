OmniTrust TrafficAuth Selected by Maricopa County DOT for Landmark Network V2X Deployment

ASHBURN, Va., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OmniTrust, formerly INTEGRITY Security Services (ISS), today announced that Maricopa County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) has selected TrafficAuth™ for a major deployment of next-generation V2X infrastructure marking a key milestone for network V2X at scale.

This deployment demonstrates a faster, more practical path to widespread V2X adoption by combining network V2X (V2N) with direct V2X (PC5).

A Scalable Path Forward for V2X

TrafficAuth extends V2X over existing cellular networks while remaining fully interoperable with direct communications. This hybrid approach allows agencies to deploy V2X immediately without waiting for full roadside infrastructure buildout and it leverages over a decade of investment in creating secure, interoperable, and standards-compliant systems.

"This proves V2X can scale now, not years from now," said Brian Romansky, VP and GM of Connected City Solutions at OmniTrust. "We're enabling immediate deployment that works over any network and any cellular carrier while staying fully aligned with direct V2X standards."

Secure, Interoperable, Standards-Based

TrafficAuth enables seamless communication across vehicles, infrastructure, and mobile devices using:

SAE J2735 message standards

IEEE 1609.2 security framework

SCMS-based identity and credential management

The platform ensures trusted, authenticated communication with role-based access and user whitelisting, bringing high-assurance security into real-world transportation systems.

Immediate Impact: Smarter, Safer Intersections

The Maricopa County deployment will initially focus on intersection safety and traffic operations, including:

Signal priority and preemption for authorized vehicles

Real-time safety messaging to drivers and road workers

Controlled access through identity-based whitelisting

These capabilities enhance emergency response, improve traffic flow, and increase safety for both drivers and vulnerable road users. TrafficAuth is enabling a large scale deployment of a hybrid network and direct V2X deployment covering 750 intersections across the greater Phoenix region.

Bringing V2X Into the Network Era

TrafficAuth represents a fundamental shift in how V2X is deployed, extending standards-based communication into the network domain while preserving compatibility with existing direct systems.

By doing so, OmniTrust is helping transportation agencies:

Accelerate deployment timelines

Reduce infrastructure barriers

Maintain standards compliance and interoperability

Operate securely at scale

This deployment reinforces OmniTrust's leadership in securing and enabling next-generation connected infrastructure, bringing proven, high-assurance security and lifecycle trust to the evolving transportation ecosystem.

Enabling an Ecosystem of Innovation

By providing a secure and standardized reference architecture, TrafficAuth also enables an ecosystem of third-party application developers to deliver innovative solutions that accelerate V2X adoption at scale. This open approach allows developers to create high-impact applications such as signal priority, vulnerable road user safety, weather/work zone alerts, and many more that can be deployed rapidly across the existing roadway digital infrastructure. By reducing the complexity of security and interoperability, TrafficAuth is empowering the developer community to drive the next wave of roadway innovation.

About TrafficAuth

TrafficAuth, powered by OmniTrust, secures connected mobility and traffic management networks by establishing trusted identity, authentication, and authorization across vehicles, devices, and traffic systems. Built on OmniTrust's Trust Lifecycle Management platform, TrafficAuth enables verifiable, enforceable trust for the full lifecycle of safety critical traffic infrastructure equipment.

Global customers rely on TrafficAuth to secure large-scale networks, including connected vehicles, roadside infrastructure, and sensor networks, ensuring trusted communication, authenticated access, and lifecycle governance across millions of devices. TrafficAuth combines hardware-rooted identity, scalable PKI infrastructure, and policy-driven lifecycle enforcement to support safety-critical transportation, smart infrastructure, and regulated mobility environments.

For more information, visit: www.trafficauth.com

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SOURCE OmniTrust