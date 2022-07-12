Cybersecurity platform CrowdSec announces new Enterprise features

PARIS, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CrowdSec , the French security startup enhancing the open-source and collaborative cyber security solution landscape, has today announced that its IP reputation tool has expanded its features in a paid version for enterprises. While CrowdSec's Community product remains available for individual users for free, the new Professional and Enterprise features will allow organizations to maximize scarce IT resources by crowdsourcing a higher volume of cyber threat intelligence (CTI).

At a time where cyber attacks are on the rise and bad actors leverage vulnerabilities stemming from scarce IT budgets and talent pools, it is important that enterprises equip themselves with the right resources to increase their capacity. That is why CrowdSec, through crowd-power, compiles a collaborative IP reputation database from its tens of thousands of users in 160+ countries. With over 3.5 million malicious IPs reported and curated to date, CrowdSec makes cyber defense a collaborative effort and increases the capacity of individual defenders to protect themselves from the global network of bad actors.

From $99 per month for the Professional tier (with custom pricing for the tailored Enterprise offering), users will benefit from:

Data retention of 30 days compared to seven days in the free version

Multi-user set up for organizations

A brand new filter feature

500 IP intelligence requests per day

The ability to subscribe to topic specific and verticalized IP blocklists (ecommerce, blockchain, TOR, VPN points, etc).

Dedicated support service

Filter internet background noise

"Shifting to a collaborative approach is critical for enterprises to increase their capacity in light of skill shortages and scarce resources. Equipping enterprises of all sizes with crowd-sourced threat intelligence levels the playing field between small and large organizations and strengthens the resilience of the defense community as a whole," said CrowdSec founder and CEO Philippe Humeau. "Collaborative tools like CrowdSec are more important now than ever, which is why we've launched these enhanced offerings to strengthen what enterprises can do."

For additional information and a CrowdSec's features, paid and unpaid, please visit https://crowdsec.net/ .

About CrowdSec

Based in Paris and founded in 2019, CrowdSec is an open-source & collaborative IPS generating crowd-sourced CTI. CrowdSec takes a collaborative approach to cybersecurity by analyzing behaviors, responding to attacks, and sharing signals across the community. Learn more at https://crowdsec.net/

