Cybersecurity Private Equity Specialist, Option3, Taps Wall Street Veteran Mike Moen as it Expands Partnership

Moen brings both capital markets and mergers & acquisitions expertise, and a background in the technology and national security sectors

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Option3, a specialist cybersecurity private equity firm that combines national security heritage with expertise in the investment industry, today announced the addition of Mike Moen as a Partner, based in New York, NY.

Moen brings over 25 years of work experience in M&A Advisory and Capital Market, where he has run a range of public and private transactions. Starting his career at Goldman Sachs, he was most recently Managing Director at Cantor Fitzgerald. Beyond Wall Street, Mike brings to Option3 depth in both the technology sector, having been involved with a number of high growth innovative companies, and in national security, including time earlier in his career in the diplomatic service of his native, Canada.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mike to the team during a pivotal time in Option3's growth," said Manish Thakur, Option3's Managing Partner. "With Option3 pursuing ever larger initiatives, Mike's experience with the broader investment community, whether in the public markets or with financial sponsors, is highly relevant to us. And as we look to future funds, his expertise with institutions from Pension Funds to Sovereign Wealth Funds will be invaluable. "

Moen's appointment comes on the heels of other announcements Option3 has made over the past few weeks. In January, the firm announced the formation of its Zero Trust platform, and last week, it announced the creation of a new Capital Board to help it with financing strategies.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Option3 during this phase of its evolution," said Moen. "The firm presents a unique platform that perfectly aligns with my dual expertise in capital markets and in the technology sector and security. I look forward to working with both the team and the Capital Board, to both help accelerate the ambitious plans already on the table, and to lead new ones."

About Option3

Option3 is a specialist cybersecurity private equity firm based in New York and Reston, Virginia that combines experience from the classified world of U.S. national security with decades of experience in investing, capital markets, and Mergers & Acquisitions. Since 2015, Option3 has invested in a variety of innovative companies across the cyber ecosystem, through a number of investment portfolios. With an in-house team of professionals that spans the C-suite, Option3 now seeks control positions in mid-market companies that it can help build into the champions of the future. Option3's investment strategy is informed by its longstanding Technology Board, which spans the former Chief Information Officer of the CIA to the former CIO at Department of Defense, and a Capital Board of leading financiers. Option3 operates its Cyber TRUSTTM index, one of the only equity indices comprised purely of companies engaged in cybersecurity. For more information, please visit www.option3.com

SOURCE Option3