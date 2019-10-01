Cybersecurity Professionals to be Challenged to Think Creatively About Today's Top Security Challenges at (ISC)² Security Congress

CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)² – the world's largest nonprofit membership association of certified cybersecurity professionals – today announced that Erik Wahl will keynote its 2019 Security Congress in Orlando, Florida which runs from October 28-30, 2019. Wahl will provide the lunch keynote presentation for day two of Security Congress, October 29 at 12:00 p.m. EST.

Erik Wahl is an internationally recognized artist, entrepreneur, TED speaker and best-selling author. His keynote session will focus on disruption and how businesses must embrace creativity. His latest book, "The Spark and the Grind," activates the essential components of translating ideas into action. Wahl's previous best-seller, "Unthink" was called "the blueprint to actionable creativity" by Forbes Magazine.

"Creative problem solving is critical to addressing big challenges, and a mindset of innovation can benefit professionals and organizations at all levels," said Wesley Simpson, COO, (ISC)². "Erik Wahl's session will give our Security Congress attendees motivation and actionable advice to innovate in their own careers and achieve superior performance."

Security Congress 2019 will offer more than 175 educational and thought leadership sessions across 18 tracks from a roster of an estimated 200 speakers. These sessions will aid security leaders by arming them with the latest knowledge, tools and expertise to protect their organizations. Over the course of the three-day event, cybersecurity professionals from around the globe, including researchers, frontline practitioners, CISOs and CIOs will share information on the industry's most pressing topics, including critical infrastructure, IoT, privacy, cloud security, professional development and more. Register at: https://congress.isc2.org

