Cybersecurity Program in the UK Helping Youth Develop Needed Skills Thanks to Global Knowledge and Qufaro Partnership

WOKINGHAM, England, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Knowledge, the worldwide leader in technology skills solutions, has partnered with Qufaro, operator of the United Kingdom's Extended Project Qualification (EPQ) in cybersecurity, to provide apprenticeship training.

The program provides school-aged youth with the cybersecurity skills that industries need. According to (ISC)2's information security workforce study, there are up to 2.9 million information security-related roles unfilled worldwide, including nearly 500,00 in North America and 142,000 in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Todd Johnstone, Global Knowledge's CEO, said, "It is exciting to be working with Qufaro to provide a new generation of professionals with the skills to have great careers, and help organizations protect their people and assets."

"To protect an organization effectively, everyone from the mailroom to the boardroom needs to have the skills and awareness to recognize and protect against cyber threats. This program gets to the heart of that by developing talent and futureproofing capabilities into the next generation."

The training is delivered by Global Knowledge's UK Apprenticeships division, which provides blue chip corporate clients with talent development programs, in partnership with Bletchley Park Qufaro.

Dr. Budgie Dhanda, CEO, Qufaro, said, "We're delighted to partner with Global Knowledge. With students already graduating from our EPQ, we are aware of the demand for quality qualifications in cybersecurity and the needs of industry to attract and develop talent to meet their needs. Working together, we will deliver a scalable program to meet the needs of large and small employers alike."

"Being based at Bletchley Park, home of the WW2 "code breakers," and considered by many to be the birthplace of computer science, we have the opportunity to immerse students in the historic legacy of the pioneers of computing, as well as enthusing them with the challenges of today and tomorrow."

