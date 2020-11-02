Cybersecurity Provider Cybermaxx Partners with Logi Analytics to Bolster Data Analytics Capabilities for MAXX Data Defense Systems Suite

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Logi Analytics , the leading provider of embedded analytics solutions for software teams, and CyberMaxx, the leader in cybersecurity operations services for healthcare organizations, announce a new partnership integrating Logi Info into CyberMaxx's MAXX Data Defense Systems suite of managed security services & solutions. CyberMaxx will be rolling out the new data analytics capabilities starting November 2nd, 2020.

Advanced data analytics is more important than ever before for cybersecurity operations teams – particularly with cyberattacks increasing year-over-year for businesses of all sizes. For MSSPs like CyberMaxx, which is aggregating data from numerous different sources simultaneously, effective visualizations and reporting is critical to ensuring their security services remain ahead of the curve so that their customers are able to make quick decisions and reduce their risk of a breach. Now with Logi Info, CyberMaxx is enhancing its data analytics & reporting capabilities while still retaining the technological flexibility that has made it an effective cybersecurity partner to enterprises for over 15 years.

"Enterprises are dealing with an increasing volume of threats, and MSSPs entrusted with protecting these firms can't afford to lose their knowledge advantage – or else breaches will only continue," says Brett Hansen, CMO at Logi Analytics. "With the Logi Symphony suite of services – including Logi Info – CyberMaxx is now able to embed powerful data analytics, reporting, and visualization capabilities into their MAXX suite of managed services – equipping their security team and customers with the threat visibility and actionable data insights that are the difference between partner safety and business disruption."

CyberMaxx has been providing managed security services to enterprises for more than 15 years, focusing on the three pillars of people, process, and technology to prevent, detect, and respond to cyberattacks. Notably, CyberMaxx provides specialized managed security services for enterprises in the healthcare, financial services, and retail sectors – requiring not only premier cybersecurity expertise but a thorough understanding of the particular compliance needs each sector requires. It's 24/7/365 security operations center (SOC) and cybersecurity team are more critical than ever for these firms, and with Logi Info CyberMaxx is able to provide customers will more actionable threat intelligence and reporting features that will prevent, detect and respond to breaches faster than ever before.

"CyberMaxx is constantly pushing forward to anticipate our customers' needs and provide the highest level of service in our industry, which is evidenced today by our 99% customer retention rate. The partnership with Logi and the combined force of the CyberMaxx and Logi teams have delivered an innovative data analytics platform with powerful dashboards that will help our customers prevent costly breaches." said Thomas Lewis, CEO of CyberMaxx.

CyberMaxx is able to use Logi Info as part of its broader Logi Symphony subscription – which provides the MSSP with access to the full Logi Analytics software suite for a single, set price. As CyberMaxx's analytics needs evolve over time, they'll be able to take advantage of the full breadth of Logi Analytics' cutting-edge embedded analytics tools with ease and cost-efficiency.

Logi Analytics' experience and understanding of embedded analytics is critical to cybersecurity operations for businesses in 2020 & beyond. These tools help improve visibility of threats and new or overlooked attack vectors, while making it easier for IT professionals to analyze & act on the data without disrupting application workflow. For MSSPs, these capabilities are taking on ever increasing importance as enterprises shift more of their IT operations to the cloud while the number of endpoint devices increases significantly – particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the broader shift to remote work as a result.

For more information on Logi Analytics, visit https://www.logianalytics.com/ . And for more information on CyberMaxx, visit https://www.cybermaxx.com/ .

About Logi Analytics

Logi Analytics empowers the world's software teams with the most intuitive, developer-grade embedded analytics solutions and a team of dedicated people, invested in your success. Logi leverages your existing tech stack, so you can quickly build, manage and deploy your application. And because Logi supports unlimited customization and white-labeling, you have total control to make the application uniquely your own. Over 2,200 application teams have trusted Logi to help power their businesses with sophisticated analytics capabilities. Logi Analytics is headquartered in McLean, Virginia, with offices in Ireland, England, Ukraine, and China. Learn more about what's possible with Logi at LogiAnalytics.com .

About Cybermaxx

CyberMaxx prevents, detects, and responds to cyberattacks for healthcare organizations. CyberMaxx equips its customers with a 24/7/365 security operations center with services including endpoint threat detection and response, network-based threat detection and prevention, security information and event management (SIEM) with advanced data analytics, vulnerability risk management, and incident response services.

Contact CyberMaxx for more information about healthcare cybersecurity solutions by visiting https://www.cybermaxx.com.

Contact:

Tom Hannaford

MWWPR

[email protected]

SOURCE Logi Analytics

Related Links

https://www.logianalytics.com/

