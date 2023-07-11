Cybersecurity Sector Witnesses Significant Funding Shift Amid Market Realignment, Pinpoint Search Group Reports

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinpoint Search Group, a leading cybersecurity recruitment firm, has disclosed its Q2 2023 cybersecurity funding report, revealing a substantial 55 percent decline compared to Q2 2022. However, the report also points out some encouraging trends despite this drop, suggesting a strategic reset rather than a dip in industry interest.

Seed funding rounds took center stage in Q2 2023, making up 45 percent of all Q2 funding, with the average seed investment reaching approximately $5 million.

In the second quarter of 2023, the research team at Pinpoint Search Group closely monitored and recorded 115 combined funding and M&A transactions in the cybersecurity sector. Despite the total funding of $1.9 billion showcasing a significant drop from the $4.3 billion amassed in Q2 2022, the quantity of funding events remained surprisingly resilient. The 97 rounds of funding tracked in Q2 2023 slightly exceeded the 92 rounds documented in the same quarter of the previous year. Furthermore, the period witnessed 18 impactful M&A events, underscoring the continued vibrancy of the sector.

Seed funding rounds took center stage in Q2 2023, making up 45 percent of all Q2 funding, with the average seed investment reaching approximately $5 million. This trend underscores a shift in investment strategies, with investors favoring a diversified approach. Instead of channeling substantial resources into a single or a couple of enterprises, they distribute their investments across numerous vendors, effectively spreading the risk. A corroborative study from CB Insights further emphasizes this change in the investment climate, citing that large-scale "mega-rounds" and late-stage deals are witnessing their most significant dip in years.

While this downturn might initially appear damaging to the cybersecurity industry, other data points suggest otherwise. Notably, the cybersecurity market grew 12.5 percent in Q1 2023, significantly outpacing the overall tech market.

"The trends we've observed suggest a strategic recalibration within the cybersecurity industry," said Mark Sasson, founder and managing partner of Pinpoint Search Group. "According to Gartner, 75 percent of security buyers are pursuing vendor consolidation, up from 29 percent in 2020. This has led to a windfall for established vendors who are capitalizing on this drive towards integrated platform solutions.

"The enduring need for robust cybersecurity measures and the rising trend of established vendors expanding through acquisitions imply that investors are distancing themselves from startups that aren't performing well. The industry seems to be shifting its attention to cutting-edge cybersecurity technologies that are poised to fuel both innovation and mergers and acquisitions."

For the full, detailed findings of Pinpoint Search Group's Q2 2023 report on cybersecurity funding, please click here.

About Pinpoint Search Group

Pinpoint Search Group is a leading cybersecurity recruitment firm and specializes in filling vice president, director, and senior individual talent. Pinpoint's collective experience recruiting hundreds of candidates in all segments of cybersecurity provides the company with the credibility to communicate with, qualify, and place professionals in today's most competitive area of technology. Pinpoint also produces Cybersecurity M&A and Vendor Funding Reports highlighting M&As and funding in the cybersecurity space monthly, quarterly, and annually.

Media Contact:

Christopher Joseph (CJ) Arlotta

CJ Media Solutions, LLC for Pinpoint Search Group

C: 631-572-3019

[email protected]

SOURCE Pinpoint Search Group