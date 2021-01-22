Cybersecurity Services Company Gigit Finalizes Second Merger

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gigit, Inc. (https://gigitsecurity.com), a cybersecurity firm that ensures cybersecurity compliance and reduces cybersecurity risk through its testing, assessment, and consulting services, today announces the formal merger of Peak InfoSec (https://peakinfosec.com), an Information Security consulting firm and turnaround specialists, into its company. Peak InfoSec will act as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gigit, providing Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Third-Party Assessor Organization (C3PAO) conformity assessments to Gigit's clients that are part of the Defense Industrial Base. This is the second merger Gigit will have completed, having previously acquired Cyber51, a greatly-regarded cybersecurity company with a focus on network & web application vulnerability assessments, penetration testing ("pentesting"), and cybersecurity training. With this latest merger, Peak InfoSec founder and highly-certified cybersecurity expert, Matthew Titcombe, steps into the role of Chief Security Information Officer (CISO) at Gigit. Gigit, which among its specializations itself offers cybersecurity due diligence services in the mergers and acquisitions space, furthers its ability to serve mid-market (Interim Healthcare) and large (Uber) clients heavily involved in M&A as well as federal government contracting work.

Peak InfoSec - Leading CMMC compliance

"From a strategic point of view, this acquisition strongly positions Gigit to serve the Department of Defense space," said Gigit CEO David Jacobs. "Matt Titcombe is on the cutting edge of the CMMC DoD requirements, which will soon expand throughout the federal government sector, so we are thrilled to have Matt join us as our CISO. The combination of Peak InfoSec's assets and Matt's talent and intellectual property give us long term stability within the FED community."

"Merging with Gigit is a natural fit. With the tidal wave of CMMC work coming our way, the Gigit/Peak InfoSec merger will bring more resources to Defense contractors and ready them for Conformity Assessments," said Titcombe. "My transition to Gigit CISO now allows me to focus exclusively on Information Security consulting and formal cybersecurity assessment services."

To learn more about Gigit and its array cybersecurity services serving multiple industry sectors, visit its website at www.gigitesecurity.com.

About Gigit

Gigit, Inc.'s (https://gigitsecurity.com) team of expert, highly certified professionals (CISSP; OSCE; OSCP; CEH; GXPN), with over 100 combined years of cybersecurity experience among them, lead M&A Security Assessments, Pentesting, Industry, Government, and Data Privacy Compliance initiatives and consulting/advisory services.

Media Contact:

Lauren Cifarell

661-992-6773

[email protected]

SOURCE Gigit, Inc.