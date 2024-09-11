Cybersecurity Services Market to Grow by USD 49 Billion from 2024-2028, Driven by Rising Data Breaches and AI's Influence on Market Trends- Technavio Report

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining market landscape- The global cybersecurity services market size is estimated to grow by USD 49 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.23% during the forecast period. Increase in number of data breaches is driving market growth, with a trend towards integration of ai and ml in cybersecurity services. However, high cost of cybersecurity services implementation poses a challenge. Key market players include Accenture Plc, Akamai Technologies Inc., AO Kaspersky Lab, Broadcom Inc., Cassava Technologies, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., CrowdStrike Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., FireEye Inc., Fortinet Inc., F Secure Corp., International Business Machines Corp., McAfee LLC, Palo Alto Networks Inc., Proofpoint Inc., Rapid7 Inc., RSA Security LLC, S.C. BITDEFENDER S.R.L., Sophos Ltd., Tenable Holdings Inc., Trend Micro Inc., and Zscaler Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global cybersecurity services market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Deployment (On-premises and Cloud based), End-user (Government, BFSI, ICT, Manufacturing, and Others), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, Akamai Technologies Inc., AO Kaspersky Lab, Broadcom Inc., Cassava Technologies, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., CrowdStrike Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., FireEye Inc., Fortinet Inc., F Secure Corp., International Business Machines Corp., McAfee LLC, Palo Alto Networks Inc., Proofpoint Inc., Rapid7 Inc., RSA Security LLC, S.C. BITDEFENDER S.R.L., Sophos Ltd., Tenable Holdings Inc., Trend Micro Inc., and Zscaler Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) in cybersecurity services has revolutionized threat detection and analysis, predictive analytics, and incident response capabilities for organizations. AI and ML algorithms enable the identification of anomalies, detection of malicious patterns, and differentiation between normal and abnormal behavior within network traffic, user access patterns, and system activities. This proactive identification of potential security incidents reduces false positives and allows security teams to focus on genuine threats. Predictive analytics using AI and ML can anticipate potential security vulnerabilities, emerging attack vectors, and malicious patterns, enabling organizations to preemptively fortify their defenses. IBM is an example of a company offering AI-integrated cybersecurity services, including threat detection and prevention, automated incident response, and behavior-based authentication and access control. These advanced technologies enhance organizations' resilience to cyber threats, minimize the time to remediate incidents, and reduce the risk of insider threats and unauthorized access. The adoption of AI and ML in cybersecurity services is expected to increase, fueling the growth of the global cybersecurity services market.

The Cybersecurity market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing number of cyber threats targeting businesses and organizations. Digital technologies, such as cloud computing and remote work, have expanded the attack surface, leading to new cybersecurity risks. Cyberattacks on digital transactions, critical infrastructure, and industries like banking, financial services, healthcare, and e-commerce platforms are on the rise. Advanced security solutions, including machine learning and threat detection, are essential to mitigate these risks. However, there's a cyber talent shortage, making it challenging for organizations to hire enough cybersecurity professionals. Cloud security services and advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are popular investments for enterprise security solutions. Network security, cloud-based solutions, endpoint security, and risk-based security are crucial security measures to address remote working vulnerabilities and malicious attacks. The energy sector and critical infrastructure are also at risk from cyber espionage and physical threats to electric power. Cybersecurity investments in advanced technologies and skilled workforce are crucial to stay ahead of evolving cyber threats.

Market Challenges

• The high cost of implementing cybersecurity services poses significant challenges for organizations, limiting their ability to invest in comprehensive security measures. Comprehensive cybersecurity solutions, such as advanced threat detection, incident response, and continuous monitoring, require substantial investments. Consequently, organizations may face budget constraints, leading to resource allocation challenges and potential limitations on the adoption of advanced security solutions. The financial burden of high implementation costs can impact the scope and effectiveness of cybersecurity measures, leaving critical digital assets and sensitive information vulnerable. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and organizations with limited budgets may find it challenging to procure and implement costly cybersecurity services, creating disparities in security posture. These factors are expected to negatively impact the growth of the global cybersecurity services market, as organizations balance budgetary constraints with the imperative of safeguarding against evolving cyber threats.

• The Cybersecurity Services Market is facing several challenges in today's digital world. The cybersecurity workforce shortage is a significant issue, making it difficult for businesses to find qualified professionals to protect their enterprise security solutions against digital attacks. Cloud-based cybersecurity solutions are increasingly popular, but securing cloud applications and infrastructure remains a challenge. Remote working vulnerabilities have emerged as a major concern due to the pandemic. Cybersecurity investments are on the rise, but there are skill gaps in areas like AI and ML for network security and endpoint security. Banking, Financial Services, Healthcare, and E-commerce platforms are prime targets for malicious attacks. Advanced technologies like RiskBased Security and Incident Response services are essential to mitigate risks. Critical infrastructure sectors like Energy and Transportation of oil face physical threats and cybersecurity risks. Connected devices add to the complexity of security infrastructure. Cybersecurity vendors offer global threat monitoring and security operation centers with threat intelligence to help businesses stay ahead of cyber threats. Cybersecurity solutions must adapt to the ever-evolving threat landscape to ensure effective security measures.

Segment Overview

This cybersecurity services market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Deployment 1.1 On-premises

1.2 Cloud based End-user 2.1 Government

2.2 BFSI

2.3 ICT

2.4 Manufacturing

2.5 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 On-premises- The Cybersecurity Services market is essential for businesses to protect their digital assets from threats. These services offer solutions to secure networks, data, and applications from unauthorized access, malware, and cyber-attacks. Service providers offer managed security services, consulting, and integration services. Companies invest in cybersecurity to mitigate risks, ensure compliance, and safeguard their reputation. Cybersecurity Services are crucial for businesses to operate efficiently and securely in today's digital world.

Research Analysis

The Cybersecurity market is experiencing exponential growth due to the increasing number of cyber threats in the digital age. With the widespread adoption of digital technologies, cloud computing, and remote work, the risks of cyberattacks have become a significant concern for businesses and individuals alike. Cybersecurity is essential for protecting digital transactions, enterprise security solutions, banking and financial services, healthcare, e-commerce platforms, and critical infrastructure from malicious attacks. Advanced security solutions, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), are being employed to mitigate risks and enhance threat detection. However, the cybersecurity skill gap poses a challenge to effective implementation and management of these solutions. Cyber threats are not limited to digital attacks; physical threats to critical infrastructure and energy sectors also pose significant risks. The stakes are high, and cybersecurity measures are crucial to safeguard against potential damages. Risk-based security approaches are gaining popularity as they provide a proactive and adaptive response to cyber threats. Organizations must remain vigilant and invest in advanced security solutions to mitigate risks and protect their digital assets.

Market Research Overview

The Cybersecurity market is experiencing rapid growth due to the increasing number of Cyber threats in the digital age. With the widespread adoption of digital technologies, Cloud computing, and Remote work, Cybersecurity risks have become a significant concern for businesses and individuals alike. Advanced security solutions, such as Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), are being used for Threat detection and incident response. Cyberattacks, including Cyber espionage and Malicious attacks, are a constant threat to critical infrastructure in sectors like Banking, Financial Services, Healthcare, E-commerce platforms, Energy, and Transportation of oil. The Cybersecurity workforce faces a talent shortage, exacerbating the Cybersecurity skill gap. Cloud security services, Network security, and Endpoint security are essential components of a Security infrastructure. Cybersecurity investments continue to grow, with a focus on Cloud-based solutions and RiskBased Security. Global threat monitoring, Incident response services, and Security operation centers provide vital Threat intelligence to mitigate risks. Connected devices and Physical threats add to the complexity of securing digital environments. Cybersecurity vendors offer advanced technologies to help organizations stay ahead of the curve.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Deployment

On-premises



Cloud Based

End-user

Government



BFSI



ICT



Manufacturing



Others

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

