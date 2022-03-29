Cybersecurity Startup ActZero Certified as SOC 2 Type II Compliant

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ActZero , a cybersecurity startup that helps small and mid-sized businesses protect their organizations, customers, and partners against cybersecurity threats, announced today that it has been third-party certified as Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II compliant by Linford & Company LLP. This certification confirms that ActZero achieved the American Institute of CPA's Trust Services Criteria for Security, Availability, Confidentiality, Processing Integrity, and Privacy.

SOC 2 is a technical audit designed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA), and Type I evaluates and affirms that adequate information systems and security processes are in place at a specific point in time, while Type II certifies effectiveness over a longer duration. To be deemed compliant, providers must follow strict security policies and procedures, which are then validated by an independent third party. After announcing its successful completion of the SOC 2 Type I audit in 2021, ActZero has now passed the next level of security and compliance, confirming that ActZero's security and compliance controls have been effective for the past year.

"ActZero was built with a focus on data security and privacy, and you don't have to just take our word for it, thanks to this rigorous certification," said Chris Finan, Chief Operations Officer of ActZero. "Achieving certification of our SOC 2 Type II compliance is an outstanding validation that our security best practices are delivering the results our customers and partners expect and deserve."

SOC 2 is a natural outcome of the company's cybersecurity efforts. In addition to SOC 2 Type II completion, ActZero continues to maintain compliance with other federal and state data privacy requirements, including GDPR, HIPAA, and CCPA.

ABOUT ACTZERO

ActZero is a cybersecurity startup that makes small and mid-size businesses more secure by empowering teams to cover more ground with fewer internal resources. Our intelligent managed detection and response service provides 24/7 monitoring, protection, and response support that goes well beyond other third-party software solutions. Our teams of data scientists leverage cutting-edge technologies like AI and ML to scale resources, identify vulnerabilities and eliminate more threats in less time. We actively partner with our customers to drive security engineering, increase internal efficiencies and effectiveness and, ultimately, build a mature cybersecurity posture. Whether shoring up an existing security strategy or serving as the primary line of defense, ActZero enables business growth by empowering customers to cover more ground. For more information, visit https://actzero.ai .

CONTACT

Chelsea Allison

[email protected]

312.775.2856

SOURCE ActZero