Cybersecurity Startup ActZero Partners with Measured Analytics and Insurance

MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ActZero, a cybersecurity startup whose AI-driven platform makes best-in-class security accessible for businesses of all sizes, today announced a strategic partnership with Measured Analytics and Insurance, the data and analytics-driven cyber insurance company. The partnership will enable businesses to protect themselves against emerging security threats with an integrated risk management approach.

Recent reports by lead researchers have found that a majority of organizations have experienced incidents of ransomware or phishing in the last 12 months, while other cybersecurity threats are also on the rise. This trend means that more and more businesses need to level up their cybersecurity posture, while also preparing for the ramifications of potential attacks with cybersecurity-specific insurance. The partnership between ActZero and Measured is among the first to holistically address a business's cybersecurity needs by combining sophisticated managed detection and response services designed to stop attacks and extortion with insurance services that position companies to mitigate potential losses.

"We're pleased to be working with Measured, which will serve as the foundation of our integrated risk management distribution channel," said Chris Finan, ActZero's Chief Operating Officer. "Pairing our solution with insurance coverage to better protect customers represents another leap forward in our pursuit of making cybersecurity more effective and affordable for small and mid-sized enterprises."

The ActZero platform combines next-generation antivirus protection, endpoint detection and response, extended detection and response technologies, and 24/7 automated and managed threat hunting capabilities to detect and prevent all types of cybersecurity threats, from commodity malware to sophisticated, headline attacks across endpoints, network and cloud. The combined offering with Measured means that ActZero clients can now take advantage of streamlined access to cyber insurance at better rates.

Measured Analytics and Insurance sells industry-leading comprehensive cyber insurance backed by the most reputable reinsurance companies in the world. Measured tackles the challenge of underwriting cyber insurance by combining proprietary data and machine learning algorithms to assess and price cyber insurance for small- and mid-sized businesses. In partnering with ActZero, Measured's clients gain access to a robust suite of cybersecurity technologies at preferred rates.

"In this era of growing concerns and evolving threats, it's critical to complement our cyber insurance offering with innovative detection and response capabilities to stop problems before they start," said Jack Vines, CEO of Measured Insurance. "ActZero is the ideal partner to deliver on this promise, enabling our customers to implement sophisticated risk management strategies, thereby best positioning themselves against today's current threat climate."

ABOUT ACTZERO

ActZero is a cybersecurity startup that makes small- and mid-size businesses more secure by empowering teams to cover more ground with fewer internal resources. Our intelligent managed detection and response service provides 24/7 monitoring, protection and response support that goes well beyond other third-party software solutions. Our teams of data scientists leverage cutting-edge technologies like AI and ML to scale resources, identify vulnerabilities and eliminate more threats in less time. We actively partner with our customers to drive security engineering, increase internal efficiencies and effectiveness and, ultimately, build a mature cybersecurity posture. Whether shoring up an existing security strategy or serving as the primary line of defense, ActZero enables business growth by empowering customers to cover more ground. For more information, visit https://actzero.ai.

ABOUT MEASURED ANALYTICS AND INSURANCE

Measured Insurance offers an analytics-based approach to cyber insurance, specifically quantifying specific exposure to ransomware attacks. Measured Insurance is bridging the gap between technology and insurance by using AI-powered analytics that tracks individual exposure in real-time to create smarter insurance products. Every policy is tailored to fit the individual client–clearly identifying pre-event exposure in seven fundamental areas and customizing post-event loss mitigation services with real experts, real people, and real help if ever needed. For more information, visit Measuredinsurance.com.

