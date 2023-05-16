Cybersecurity Threats Leave Food Industry Exposed

With recent cyberattacks on major food companies, AnzenSage's Kristin Demoranville offers a checklist to minimize risk.

WASHINGTON, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With ransomware attacks in the last two years on major food processors and suppliers like Dole and JBL, alongside numerous others, the food industry is feeling exposed to the risk of cybersecurity threats. This has led the FBI to release warnings about the danger of cyber attacks, with reports that the food and beverage sector is the victim of more attacks than any other.

"There's no doubt the food industry is exposed when it comes to cybersecurity threats," says Kristin Demoranville, CEO and Founder of AnzenSage, a cybersecurity consulting firm specializing in the food industry. "The only question is, what are they doing about it?"

An expert in cybersecurity and risk management, Demoranville urges food producers and manufacturers to consider several factors when implementing a strategy to mitigate attacks.

"First, you must have a solid foundation of traditional cybersecurity measures, such as firewalls, anti-virus software, and intrusion detection systems," Demoranville says. "From there, companies should train their employees in best practices and make them aware of risks. I also recommend that every organization has a plan for if and when an attack happens to respond quickly and effectively."

At AnzenSage, Demoranville works with her clients to develop a checklist of action items:

Cybersecurity: Risk assessments are vital to identifying potential cybersecurity issues. Implement measures to mitigate problems, invest in appropriate cybersecurity controls, and restrict computer system access.

Communication and collaboration: Regular meetings increase awareness of potential threats and ensure that teams work together to prevent them.

Business Continuity Plans: Invest in preventive measures and establish a plan to respond quickly and efficiently during a cybersecurity-related crisis.

"By investing in these action items, food companies can not only minimize their exposure to potential cyber threats, but also minimize the risk to the safety and security of our public food supply. This goes beyond just good business, this is good corporate citizenship," says Demoranville.

Founded in 2023 by Kristin Demoranville, AnzenSage is dedicated to providing our clients with value and peace of mind. Whether developing a security resilience plan, combining food security culture with cybersecurity culture, implementing security best practices, or enhancing processes, our goal is to help build a more secure and resilient food industry. www.anzensage.com

