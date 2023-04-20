Cybersecurity transformation and the government workforce the subject of CompTIA-led panel at upcoming AFCEA TechNet Cyber conference

Industry experts will provide analysis, context for new cybersecurity initiatives and directives

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The implications and ramifications of changes to workforce initiatives that guide how federal government workers communicate and work securely is the subject of a CompTIA Learning Solution Series panel discussion at next month's AFCEA TechNet Cyber conference.

CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the information technology (IT) industry and workforce, announced today that its chief technology evangelist, Dr. James Stanger, will lead the session titled "Transforming the DOD and Government Workforce: Initiatives, Directives, and Next Steps." It is scheduled for 1:45 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, May 2.

"The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) is transforming how its workers communicate and work securely, resulting in the creation of a flurry of new initiatives and directives," Stanger said. "As the DoD pivots to these new best practices, it's time to get more context and insight of the potential impacts of these changes."

Scheduled panelists are Sam Blaney, vice president, cyberspace operations training, By Light Professional IT Services; Kyle Gingrich, interim executive director, The Cyber AB; and Matthew Isnor, program lead, cyberspace workforce development, U.S. Department of Defense.

Government cybersecurity initiatives the panel will discuss include:

DoDM 8140.03, which provides a targeted, role-based approach to identify, develop and qualify cyber personnel.

The revised National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education (NICE) framework, an improved and simplified conceptual design that helps to better coordinate an integrated ecosystem of cybersecurity education, training, and workforce development.

The Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) 2.0 program, the next iteration of the DoD's CMMC cybersecurity model.

Zero trust, an evolving set of cybersecurity paradigms that move defenses from static, network- based perimeters to focus on users, assets, and resources.

AFCEA's TechNet Cyber serves as a center of gravity for a whole-of-government effort to bring together the policy, strategic architecture, operations and C2— along with the joint capabilities—needed to meet the global security challenges and successfully operate in a digital environment. The 2023 conference is set for May 2-4 in Baltimore. To learn more, visit https://events.afcea.org/afceacyber23/Public/enter.aspx.

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the estimated 75 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world's economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for unlocking the potential of the tech industry and its workforce. https://www.comptia.org/

Media Contact

Steven Ostrowski

CompTIA

[email protected]

630.678.8468

SOURCE CompTIA