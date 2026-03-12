Cybersecurity Veteran Ed Adams Joins Strobes Security as Strategic Advisor

Co-Founder of LexData Labs and former CEO of Security Innovation joins AI-driven exposure management platform as Advisor

PLANO, Texas, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Strobes Security, a US-based AI-driven exposure management company, today announced that Ed Adams has joined as a Strategic Advisor. Mr. Adams spent more than 20 years as CEO of Security Innovation, building it into a global software security firm serving enterprise clients across industries. He successfully spun off 3 companies from Security Innovation, selling to Raytheon, Qualcomm, and Bureau Veritas, respectively. He is both Co-Founder and Board Member of LexData Labs, a continuous AI operations platform for visual intelligence, and CMD+CTRL Security, a SaaS training company for secure software development. As a Research Fellow at Ponemon Institute and a Privacy by Design Ambassador for the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Canada, Adams brings a practitioner-first perspective on enterprise security adoption.

He authored the Amazon bestselling See Yourself in Cyber, co-authored The Cyber Elephant in the Boardroom, and has addressed tens of thousands of security professionals at RSA Conference, InfoSec World, and PCI Community Meetings around the world.

"Enterprise security teams are under more pressure than ever with more tools, more alerts, and less clarity on what actually needs to be fixed. Strobes is solving exactly that problem with a platform built for how security teams actually work. Ed has built and scaled a cybersecurity company all the way to a successful acquisition, and experience and judgment are invaluable as we grow Strobes and deepen our US presence." - Venu Rao, CEO and Co-Founder, Strobes Security

Adams' advisory role will focus on enterprise go-to-market strategy, channel partner development, and market expansion as Strobes deepens its footprint across the US. Having spent more than two decades working directly with enterprise security buyers and leading his own companies through successful exits, he knows what it takes to build lasting trust.

"Strobes has one of the most powerful and flexible AI platforms I've ever seen for enterprise-grade cybersecurity," Adams said. "The modern enterprise needs continuous security testing, monitoring, remediation, and configuration. The only way to do this at scale is with an AI-powered engine like the Strobes solution. They have re-defined what it means to have virtually limitless Red Teaming power available on demand."

Adams' appointment reflects Strobes Security's commitment to making exposure management something security teams can operationalize, not just measure. His enterprise relationships will help shape Strobes expansion across the US market.

Strobes Security is an AI-powered exposure management company headquartered in Plano, Texas. Strobes autonomous AI agents continuously discover and validate an organization's most critical exposures, turning fragmented signals from 100+ tools into coordinated action. The result is measurable, verified risk reduction, not more dashboards.

Learn more at strobes.co.

SOURCE Strobes Security