Cybersecurity Veteran James M. Aquilina Joins BlueVoyant as Member of Advisory Board and Advisor to the CEO

Most recently, Aquilina served as Advisor to the Board of Directors of the global incident response firm The Crypsis Group during its run-up to acquisition by Palo Alto Networks. Before Crypsis, Aquilina was the President of Aon Global Cyber Solutions at Stroz Friedberg, playing a pivotal role in the business development, global expansion, and market growth of one of the best known multinational digital forensics and risk management firms.

"We are thrilled to welcome James to BlueVoyant," said Jim Rosenthal, co-founder and CEO at BlueVoyant. "As we continue to scale our operations and fuel growth, our initiatives require a strategic, long-term revenue-focused executive to help us stand out in the crowded cybersecurity market. James brings a superior blend of executive leadership and cybersecurity credentials that will help us expand our business as we continue to bring our unique cybersecurity services to organizations looking to drive maximum value and create a cyber-resilient culture," added Rosenthal.

Prior to Stroz Friedberg, Aquilina served for almost a decade as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Criminal Division of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California, where he conducted and led investigations and prosecutions of computer intrusions, extortionate denial of service attacks, computer and internet fraud, and other cybersecurity-related matters. He is a published author on malware forensics and has served as a special master or court-appointed neutral in various complex matters involving digital evidence.

Aquilina is a regular speaker and commentator on cyber, most notably having spoken at the International Law Enforcement Academy, Interpol, the Ninth Circuit Judicial Conference, the Association of Corporate Counsel, and the American Bar Association, and having been quoted in the Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, CNBC, Fortune, Newsweek, and the Financial Times.

"There is enormous need for what BlueVoyant brings to the table," said James M. Aquilina. "The company's innovative cybersecurity solutions go beyond identifying cyber risks, allowing clients to mitigate threats across their environment and in the supply chain, to create a solid security posture, and to promote a pervasive cyber-resilient culture. I'm thrilled to be working with BlueVoyant," added Aquilina.

Aquilina currently serves on the Board of Directors of the Advanced Imaging Society, formed by content creators and tech companies to advance the use of emerging technologies in content production. He is an Emeritus Board Member of the Constitutional Rights Foundation, a non-profit educational organization dedicated to educating America's youth about the importance of civic participation in a democratic society. He is also a member of the National Association of Corporate Directors, the Corporate Directors Forum, and the Digital Directors Network.

James is a graduate of the University of California Berkeley School of Law and of Georgetown University.

About BlueVoyant

BlueVoyant is an expert-driven cybersecurity services company whose mission is to proactively defend organizations of all sizes against today's constant, sophisticated attackers, and advanced threats.

Led by CEO, Jim Rosenthal, BlueVoyant's highly skilled team includes former government cyber officials with extensive frontline experience in responding to advanced cyber threats on behalf of the National Security Agency, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Unit 8200 and GCHQ, together with private sector experts. BlueVoyant services utilize large real-time datasets with industry leading analytics and technologies.

Founded in 2017 by Fortune 500 executives, including Executive Chairman, Tom Glocer, and former Government cyber officials, BlueVoyant is headquartered in New York City and has offices in Maryland, Tel Aviv, San Francisco, Manila, Toronto, London, and Latin America.

BlueVoyant Press Contacts:

Danielle Ostrovsky

C8 Consulting (Americas)

T: 001 410-302-9459

E: [email protected]

Jim Pople

C8 Consulting (EMEA)

T: +44 7955 030191

E: [email protected]

SOURCE BlueVoyant

Related Links

https://www.bluevoyant.com

