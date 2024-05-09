Cybersecurity veteran Simon Church Joins CyXcel as Chief Strategy Officer

LONDON, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CyXcel, a leading cybersecurity business with operations in the UK and North America, announces the appointment of Simon Church as Chief Strategy Officer. A 35-year veteran of the technology industry, Church brings a wealth of cyber expertise and commercial development to the role. Church's appointment solidifies CyXcel as a pioneering force in combining security, regulatory, and legal expertise for established companies and those expanding into new markets, ensuring protection and recovery of their critical business assets.

Simon Church, Chief Strategy Officer

As Chief Strategy Officer, Church will spearhead CyXcel's strategic initiatives to drive innovation, foster partnerships, and accelerate growth opportunities. His appointment underscores CyXcel's commitment to fortifying its strategic offering and enhancing its position as a leader at the nexus of risk analysis, response management and incident resolution. His vast experience in go-to-market strategies and M&A will be instrumental in driving CyXcel's growth and expansion initiatives.

Church has held executive leadership positions at market-leading cybersecurity and technology companies such as Maxive Cyber Security (acquired by Thales), Optiv, Vodafone, NTT Security, Verisign, and NetIQ. His experience includes strategic roles in identity management, networking, and managed services and he brings a strong track record of delivering commercial growth, including leading on commercial acquisitions.

In addition to his role at CyXcel, Church serves as Chair of Xalient, a UK-headquartered converged cyber, identity, and networking managed services company. He is also a Board member and strategic advisor to Redshift, as well as a Board member at beqom. Furthermore, Church serves on the Advisory Board of Glasswall, a UK-based security technology company.

Ed Lewis, CyXcel Co-Founder and Managing Partner commented:

"Simon's unparalleled expertise and proven track record will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and deliver pioneering solutions to our clients worldwide. With Simon's strategic leadership, we are poised to achieve new heights in our mission to safeguard enterprises and navigate the complex geopolitical, regulatory and legal implications of ever-evolving cyber threats."

Simon Church said:

"I'm thrilled to be joining such an experienced and ambitious team and the CyXcel offer is unlike any I've ever seen. CyXcel has already established itself as a trusted partner in empowering organisational awareness and responsiveness to the financial, existential, and strategic complexities of global cyber threats. I look forward to delivering rapid growth around the world by developing and executing initiatives that provide unparalleled protection and value to our clients."

