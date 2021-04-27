CyberSeek™ Strengthens the US Cybersecurity Workforce with New Data and Resources on Careers, Credentials and Employment Options

Cyber defense starts with tech professionals armed with the right mix of training, education and industry certifications Tweet this

"The expansion of the Career Pathways resource which is aligned to the Workforce Framework for Cybersecurity (NICE Framework) helps individuals discover how to get started in a cybersecurity career and supports the NICE strategic objective to promote the establishment of more entry-level positions and opportunities that provide avenues for growth and advancement," Peterson added.

New CyberSeek data reveals that the shortage of cyber professionals persists, putting digital privacy and infrastructure at greater risk.

Between April 2020 and March 2021 there were 144,700 openings for information security analysts, but only 131,000 workers for cybersecurity's largest job. Employers are also struggling to find workers for an additional 319,720 openings requiring cybersecurity-related skills. On average cybersecurity roles take 21% longer to fill than other IT jobs.

"Despite the seismic changes COVID has had on the workforce, one constant has been the widespread demand for cybersecurity workers. The acceleration of digital transformation throughout the pandemic has incubated new digital threats, and the cybersecurity workforce must constantly expand and evolve by developing new skills in response," said Will Markow, Managing Director of Human Capital Management and Emerging Technologies at Burning Glass Technologies.

To combat the national shortage of cybersecurity professionals, CyberSeek has expanded and updated the resources it offers to anyone working to strengthen the U.S. cybersecurity workforce. This includes current cybersecurity professionals interested in advancing in a career; job seekers and students exploring a career in cybersecurity; employers looking to strengthen their cyber teams; educators and career counselors who prepare people for careers in cybersecurity; and policy makers who manage and fund workforce development and cyber readiness programs.

"Robust cyber defense begins with technology professionals armed with the right mix of training, education and industry certifications and credentials," said Randi Parker, senior director for partner engagement with CompTIA's Creating IT Futures. "CyberSeek offers great insight into how best to reach this level of readiness, whether you are an individual technology professional or an employer staffing a technology team."

New CyberSeek resources added this month include an updated Cybersecurity Career Pathway, which illustrates the many opportunities for workers to start and advance their careers within cybersecurity. It has been expanded to include IT support as a "feeder" occupation, illustrating how someone in a tech support role can transition into cybersecurity. This reflects the fact that today's technical support personnel play a significant role as the first line of cyber defense.

CyberSeek is a joint initiative between the National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education (NICE), led by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST); Burning Glass Technologies, a leading provider of job market analytics and strategic intelligence; and CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the global technology industry and workforce. Since 2016, CyberSeek has provided detailed, actionable data about supply and demand in the U.S. cybersecurity job market. Visit https://www.cyberseek.org to learn more.

