Cybersixgill Accelerates Vulnerability Management with Swimlane Automation

SOAR Platform Adds Dynamic Vulnerability Exploit Score to Predict Risks Based on Threat Actor Intent

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybersixgill , the leader in threat intelligence enablement, today announced that its Dynamic Vulnerability Exploit (DVE) Score is now available on the Swimlane security automation platform to help users accelerate focused prioritization and mitigation of dangerous vulnerabilities with intelligence from the dark web. Now, Swimlane users can anticipate the exploitation of a vulnerability up to 90 days in advance, using the only solution that predicts risk based on threat actors' intent.

"Threat actors from the criminal underground have an abundant supply of vulnerabilities at their fingertips, while security teams have more potential security holes than they can patch," said Ron Shamir, VP of products and tech alliances at Cybersixgill. "To stay ahead of threats, security teams need the best intel, but most importantly, they need better ways to consume it. By integrating directly with the Swimlane platform, we're making it effortless for customers to prioritize vulnerabilities for mitigation based on industry leading intelligence."

DVE Score is generated by the continuous, AI-driven, real-time analysis of several streams of threat intelligence - including dark web discourse, code repositories, clear web, social media, blogs, and more - to propel a risk-based vulnerability management program of unparalleled prowess. Fueled by the most comprehensive collection of vulnerability-related threat intelligence available on the market and organized for easy consumption, DVE Score helps security teams maximize performance and results by zeroing-in on the right vulnerabilities and accelerating the pace of mitigation.

Swimlane customers can benefit from DVE Score to gain vital context that accelerates threat response and decision-making, effectively giving security teams a head start on threat actors' intent to exploit certain vulnerabilities. DVE Score integrates with the Swimlane security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) platform to enrich vulnerability management and help organizations target the vulnerabilities that matter most to their specific industry, infrastructure, and assets.

"Automation is now undeniably a requirement for security operations teams," said Karen Wood, VP of Global Partner Strategy for Swimlane. "We are pleased to be working with Cybersixgill to tie together the power of security automation with the capability to gain more proactive scoring of exploits to improve vulnerability mitigation and the overall security posture."

The addition of DVE Score builds on the successful partnership between Swimlane and Cybersixgill. Earlier this year, Swimlane integrated Cybersixgill's Darkfeed , an automated feed of deep and dark web malicious indicators of compromise (IOCs), including suspected domains, URLs, hashes and IP addresses.

About Cybersixgill

Cybersixgill's fully automated threat intelligence solutions help organizations fight cyber-crime, detect phishing, data leaks, fraud and vulnerabilities as well as amplify incident response – in real-time. The Cybersixgill Investigative Portal empowers security teams with contextual and actionable insights as well as the ability to conduct real-time investigations. Rich data feeds such as Darkfeed™ and DVE Score™ harness Cybersixgill's unmatched intelligence collection capabilities and deliver real-time intel into organizations' existing security systems. Most recently, Cybersixgill introduced agility to threat intel with their CI/CP methodology (Continuous Investigation/Continuous Protection). Current customers include enterprises, financial services, MSSPs, governments and law enforcement entities.

To learn more, visit https://www.cybersixgill.com/ and follow us on Twitter: @CyberSixgill and LinkedIn .

