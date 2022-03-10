Cybersixgill Announces $35 Million in Series B Funding to Expand Global Footprint to Combat the Growing Cybercrime and Cyber Threat Landscape

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybersixgill, the premier vendor of real-time and actionable threat intelligence, announced today the company has raised $35 million in Series B funding led by More Provident and Pension Funds and REV Venture Partners. Additional participating investors include CrowdStrike Falcon Fund, Elron Ventures, SonaeIM, and OurCrowd.

Sharon Wagner, CEO of Cybersixgill, at company headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel.

This latest investment brings the company's total investment to $56 million. The funds will be used to build on customer momentum, continue innovation of Cybersixgill's threat intelligence solutions, expand global footprint and grow sales and marketing.

"We are extremely pleased to be working with world-renowned cybersecurity investors and tech leaders committed to fueling innovation and delivering the best cybersecurity solutions on the market," said Sharon Wagner, CEO of Cybersixgill. "As cybercrime rises faster and the velocity of ransomware attacks increases, the need for accurate and timely threat intelligence has never been greater. Through automation and machine learning, we have built the largest threat intelligence data lake that arms our customers with the earliest signals to stop attacks and secure their overall cybersecurity posture."

Cybersixgill has experienced accelerated growth, quadrupling its revenue and doubling its global footprint in the last three years. Cybersixgill's solutions harness the power of automatic collection and extraction of threat intelligence sourced from social media, instant messaging, and clear, deep, and dark webs to create a threat and risk intelligence data backbone that provides the context needed for customers to implement preemptive security responses that stop breaches in their tracks.

"We are thrilled to be investing in the outstanding team at Cybersixgill. This financing round will enable them to further strengthen their leading threat intelligence solutions whilst aggressively expanding their customer base," said Kevin Brown, Founder Partner, REV.

About Cybersixgill

Founded in 2014, Cybersixgill brings agility to cyber threat intelligence, with fully automatic threat intelligence solutions to help organizations proactively detect and protect against phishing, data leaks, fraud, malware, and vulnerability exploitation - enhancing cyber resilience and minimizing risk exposure in real-time. The company has hundreds of customers in North America, EMEA, and APAC, including global enterprises, financial institutions, MSSPs, government and law enforcement agencies. For more information visit https://www.cybersixgill.com / and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About REV

REV Venture Partners is a global venture capital partnership. REV was an early investor in inter alia Palantir, Babbel and Recorded Future.

REV is backed by one of the world's largest content, technology, and analytics companies, RELX PLC (owner of LexisNexis & Elsevier).

