Cybersixgill Darkfeed Now Certified in the ServiceNow Store

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybersixgill , the leader in threat intelligence enablement, today announced that Darkfeed, its automated indicator of compromise (IOC) solution, has received certification with ServiceNow and is available now in the ServiceNow Store .

Darkfeed provides organizations with real-time, automated identification of IOCs — augmented by crucial contextual data points that allow organizations to connect the dots between discrete events and the bigger picture. With Darkfeed, security teams accelerate their incident prevention and response. Powered by the broadest intelligence collection from the deep and dark web, users can block threats and enrich endpoint protection in real-time. In addition, security teams gain contextual and actionable insights with essential explanations to proactively investigate and mitigate new threats as they develop.

"Automated, accurate, and actionable threat intelligence provides the earliest warning signals available and helps security teams anticipate and block attacks," said Ron Shamir, VP products and tech alliances, Cybersixgill. "By enriching ServiceNow's offerings, we're helping organizations stay ahead of the threat curve."

Certification by ServiceNow is only granted to apps available in the Store and signifies that Darkfeed has successfully completed a series of tests to showcase Now Platform® security, compatibility, performance, and integration interoperability. The certification also ensures that ServiceNow best practices are utilized in the design and implementation of Darkfeed.

About Cybersixgill

Cybersixgill's fully automated threat intelligence solutions help organizations fight cyber crime, detect phishing, data leaks, fraud and vulnerabilities as well as amplify incident response – in real-time. The Cybersixgill Investigative Portal empowers security teams with contextual and actionable insights as well as the ability to conduct real-time investigations. Rich data feeds such as Darkfeed™ and DVE Score™ harness Cybersixgill's unmatched intelligence collection capabilities and deliver real-time intel into organizations' existing security systems. Most recently, Cybersixgill introduced agility to threat intel with their CI/CP methodology (Continuous Investigation/Continuous Protection). Current customers include enterprises, financial services, MSSPs, governments and law enforcement entities.

