Cybersmarts.ai Unveils AI Fraud Detection System with Provisional Patent Filed

Innovative AI Technology Sets a New Standard in Global Financial Security

LEBANON, Tenn., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybersmarts.ai LLC, a nonprofit focused on financial security, has filed a provisional patent for its AI-powered fraud detection system. This technology is designed to transform how financial institutions and fintech companies protect against fraud by using real-time, proactive methods. As fraud becomes more sophisticated, Cybersmarts.ai's solution offers an essential shield for global financial systems.

Troy Williams, a private investigator, AI scientist, and cybersecurity expert with over 30 years of experience, leads the initiative. His profound expertise in fraud prevention has driven the development of a system that not only detects fraudulent behavior but also stops it in real time.

"Fraud isn't just a nuisance—it's a threat to global financial stability and personal livelihoods," said Williams, President & CEO of Cybersmarts.ai. "Our system doesn't just address today's threats—it's designed to redefine financial security and restore consumer trust."

Urgent Solutions for a Global Crisis

With credit card fraud projected to exceed $32 billion by 2026 and identity theft affecting over 15 million U.S. consumers annually, financial fraud is a growing crisis. Current systems react only after damage occurs. Cybersmarts.ai's proactive technology changes this, offering real-time protection and reducing economic losses.

Why Cybersmarts.ai is Critical for Financial Institutions

Real-Time Prevention : The system stops fraudulent activity as it occurs, reducing financial losses and protecting reputations.

: The system stops fraudulent activity as it occurs, reducing financial losses and protecting reputations. Adaptive Learning : The AI evolves with new fraud patterns, helping institutions stay ahead of sophisticated criminals.

: The AI evolves with new patterns, helping institutions stay ahead of sophisticated criminals. Cost Efficiency : By implementing early fraud prevention, financial institutions can save up to 40% on fraud recovery and related operational costs.

: By implementing early prevention, financial institutions can save up to 40% on recovery and related operational costs. Competitive Edge & Compliance: Proactive fraud prevention enhances institutions' competitive standing and helps meet regulatory standards, reducing penalties.

Key Features Include:

Credit Card Fraud Prevention : The AI blocks unauthorized transactions instantly.

: The AI blocks unauthorized transactions instantly. Identity Theft Defense : Behavioral analysis flags unusual activity, stopping identity theft before it occurs.

: Behavioral analysis flags unusual activity, stopping identity theft before it occurs. Wire Fraud Safeguard : Suspicious transfers are intercepted before completion.

: Suspicious transfers are intercepted before completion. Banking Fraud Detection: It monitors for irregular deposits, withdrawals, and suspicious account activity.

In cases of stolen credit cards, Cybersmarts.ai's system identifies unusual transaction patterns and blocks them within seconds. This proactive approach saves money while restoring public confidence in digital transactions.

Call for Strategic Partnerships

As financial fraud evolves, there's no time to waste. Cybersmarts.ai seeks partnerships with financial institutions, fintech companies, and e-commerce businesses to deploy this technology globally. Together, we can stop fraud before it starts and restore trust in economic systems.

"AI's role in financial security will only grow. Systems like ours will become the foundation for fraud prevention—constantly learning and adapting to stay ahead of even the most sophisticated threats," Williams added.

About Cybersmarts.ai

Founded by Troy Williams, Cybersmarts.ai advances AI and cybersecurity education while developing proactive fraud detection solutions. Williams, with decades of experience in financial crime prevention, leads innovations to combat global fraud.

For more information or partnership inquiries, visit Cybersmarts.ai

