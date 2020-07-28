CyberSN to Partner with Mindlance to Create A One-Stop-Shop for Cybersecurity Talent Solutions

BOSTON, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberSN and Mindlance are forming a strategic partner to provide a one-stop-shop for all cybersecurity staffing needs, including permanent, contract, contract-to-hire, consulting, and gig work positions. This will expand both firms' services to include extensive coverage across the USA and Canada. Mindlance clients will be able to leverage CyberSN's cybersecurity expertise, specifically their international job and talent matching platform KnowMore, and their security subject matter experts, specialized recruiters, outreach efforts, training events, and diverse talent pool.

In speaking about choosing Mindlance as an exclusive Strategic Partner, CyberSN Founder and CEO Deidre Diamond said, "I searched for a strong IT Contracting Staffing Partner in December of 2019 and I met with numerous large IT staffing agencies. All of these agencies are struggling to provide cybersecurity talent. Choosing Mindlance as a Strategic Partner was an easy decision. Mindlance truly cares about their customers' happiness and for CyberSN this is at the top of the list for partner qualifications. Mindlance is an industry leader in IT contract services and together we will now be the leader in all Cybersecurity services."

Vik Kalra, Co-founder and Managing Director, Mindlance, speaking about the partnership with CyberSN, said, "CyberSN, along with its KnowMore platform, brings a unique solution to the cyber security talent ecosystem. This, coupled with the breadth of Mindlance IT customer and talent reach, will position us together as an industry leader in this space. Our customers and MSP partners have been asking for such depth of knowledge and talent base in niche hard-to-find technologies, and we are excited to be able to serve that need."

The partnership will combine CyberSN's vast and diverse network of cybersecurity professionals with the broad reach of Mindlance's customer base and the thousands of cybersecurity job openings that they represent. This will expose the cybersecurity field to thousands of new workers including Diversity & Inclusion job seekers.

About CyberSN

Founded in 2014, CyberSN is solely focused on the cybersecurity talent industry serving as a trusted brand across the U.S. Recognized by their unique care and dedication to the cyber community; diversity and inclusion initiatives and KnowMoreTM their cybersecurity job posting and talent matching platform, CyberSN is the leader in the industry. Learn more about CyberSN services, hiring strategies and the 35 Job Categories of Cybersecurity visit https://www.cybersn.com

About Mindlance

Mindlance was founded in 1999 and is a certified diversity business (MBE) with a wide-ranging service offering portfolio, which first began with contingent staffing. It grew swiftly to offer comprehensive workforce solutions that now include specialized staffing, diverse/under-represented talent-centric upskilling and incubation/acceleration services, along with what can be termed cost management-centric Pay+ services: Direct Sourcing, EoR/Payroll, IC Compliance and AoR. Mindlance has been recognized as one of the largest US IT staffing firms, one of the consistently best performing partners to industry-leading MSP contingent programs, and has been on SIA's list of Fastest Growing US Staffing Firms for 9 years in a row. The Mindlance journey is about being forward thinking in a continually changing talent landscape while conducting business is a way that is inclusive, authentic and brings a mindful balance to the work ecosystem. To know more, please visit https://www.mindlance.com

