CyberSN Welcomes Rapid7 and Habitu8 Co-Founder Chad Loder to Executive Team

BOSTON, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberSN is thrilled to announce the appointment of Chad Loder as VP of Security Solutions. Loder's return to working alongside Deidre Diamond , CyberSN's Founder & CEO, marks a new chapter in CyberSN's tenure in empowering security leaders and internal talent teams with cybersecurity workforce risk management solutions.

Chad and Deidre have a history of successful collaboration. Together, they built Rapid7 (RPD)'s world-class engineering, sales, customer success, and people teams, growing recurring revenue from $800k to $50M in just under four years, while also earning multiple successive spots on Boston's "Best Places To Work" list. Their leadership focused on people: hiring, developing, and retaining talent across all departments, while fostering a five-star client service culture.

"I have always believed passionately that winning requires building great teams and great teams can only be built within world-class cultures. Before you can be in the technology business, you need to be in the people business - this is the key to long-term success, and this is why I'm thrilled to be joining CyberSN to support customers in achieving security excellence," said Chad Loder. "Working with Deidre Diamond at Rapid7 was an experience I have never forgotten. I have always loved Deidre's passion for high efficiency, constant improvement, and driving cultures that foster responsibility and collaboration."

Chad added, "CyberSN has unparalleled expertise in how the world's best security teams are staffed, organized, and led to success. CyberSN's Platform and Workforce Risk Management Solutions put this expertise in the hands of security leaders, allowing them to apply the principles and strategies that set top-performing security teams apart from their peers."

Chad's expertise will be leveraged across all CyberSN Workforce Risk Management Solutions and Platform, further amplifying CyberSN's research, data, and intelligence while adding AI to our engineering practices and talent solutions. Chad's unique experience in creating security products that lower risk and empower security leaders is a perfect fit with CyberSN's mission.

"Chad's deep understanding of the central role that human beings play in reducing cyber risk, combined with their technical expertise, research capabilities, and leadership experiences makes them an invaluable addition to our team," said Deidre Diamond, Founder and CEO of CyberSN. "Our collaboration at Rapid7 was transformative and super fun! I am confident that Chad joining CyberSN at its 10 year anniversary milestone will propel our platform and services significantly. Together we are focused on the cybersecurity workforce itself as both the greatest challenge and greatest opportunity for reducing cybersecurity risk."

CyberSN is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year and has evolved into a technology organization that provides comprehensive solutions for cybersecurity workforce risk management. The company is renowned for its cybersecurity taxonomy that clearly defines cybersecurity roles and responsibilities, and its commitment to providing diversity across all solutions from talent acquisition to talent development and talent retention.

For more information, please contact Marissa Notaro at [email protected] or visit our website.

About CyberSN:

CyberSN is committed to empowering cybersecurity professionals and their leaders to excel in their careers, lead their workforce, and protect our digital world. Our mission centers on bridging talent gaps, fostering diversity, and enhancing team resiliency with talent retention and development, ensuring organizations can mitigate cyber risks.

Marissa Notaro

CyberSN

347-708-9065

[email protected]

SOURCE CyberSN