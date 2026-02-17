Cyberstar and Pluralsight Unveil Integrated Solution for DoD 8140 Cyber Workforce Readiness

WASHINGTON, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Cyberstar, the cyber workforce management platform purpose-built for defense and federal organizations, and Pluralsight, the leading technology skills development company, announces a strategic partnership to deliver an integrated solution for Department of Defense (DoD) 8140 cyber workforce programs. Together, the companies enable organizations to connect targeted training with real-time qualification tracking, eliminating fragmented systems and giving leaders clear, actionable insight into workforce readiness.

As DoD 8140 policy continues to roll out, defense organizations face the ongoing challenge of aligning personnel to the right skills, mapping them to Defense Cyber Workforce Framework (DCWF) work roles, and maintaining accurate, audit-ready records across complex, distributed teams. Too often training, qualification tracking, and reporting live in disconnected systems, limiting visibility and slowing decision-making.

Through this partnership, Cyberstar and Pluralsight bring the full 8140 readiness lifecycle into a single, integrated workflow. Organizations can now:

Assess workforce skills against DCWF requirements

workforce skills against DCWF requirements Prescribe targeted learning pathways using Pluralsight's adaptive content and hands-on labs

targeted learning pathways using Pluralsight's adaptive content and hands-on labs Train cyber personnel on the most mission-relevant capabilities

cyber personnel on the most mission-relevant capabilities Validate proficiency with real-time progress, not static certifications

proficiency with real-time progress, not static certifications Report instantly for audits and executive decision-making

Cyberstar CEO Marling Engle notes, "True cyber readiness isn't about checking boxes. It's about knowing with confidence that the right people have the right skills for the mission today. By integrating Pluralsight's best-in-class training directly into Cyberstar's workforce management platform, we give leaders a clear, real-time view of readiness and a faster path from skill gap to qualifications, building the force they need."

By incorporating Pluralsight's training content, skill assessments, and labs, the Cyberstar platform tracks progress alongside formal certifications and education. This centralized visibility allows organizations to verify who is qualified and strategically direct training investments for maximum operational impact.

"What excites us about partnering with Cyberstar is how seamlessly our capabilities come together to close the loop on DoD 8140 readiness," says Peter Spoehr, Vice President of Public Sector Sales at Pluralsight. "Cyberstar provides the structure and automation to manage qualifications at scale, and Pluralsight delivers the assessed, hands-on learning that actually moves people to proficiency. The result is faster time-to-qualification, less administrative burden, and higher confidence in cyber mission readiness."

Designed specifically for the scale and security needs of defense and federal environments, the joint solution reduces administrative burden by replacing spreadsheet-driven processes with a more agile, data-driven approach to workforce readiness. Cyberstar and Pluralsight will showcase this integrated solution at the upcoming AFCEA Cyber Workforce Summit, where attendees can learn how training, qualification management, and leadership insight now work together to support DoD 8140 programs.

For more information or to request a demonstration, visit cyberstar.com or pluralsight.com.

About Cyberstar

Cyberstar is a cyber workforce management platform purpose-built for the DCWF and DoDM 8140.03. With over 20 years supporting defense and federal cyber programs, Cyberstar provides real-time qualification tracking, automated verification, and workforce analytics that give leaders clear, auditable proof of mission readiness. By replacing manual tracking and siloed, inconsistent data systems with a single source of truth, Cyberstar helps teams support workforce readiness beyond compliance. For more details, visit cyberstar.com.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight provides the only learning platform dedicated to accelerating the technology skills and capabilities of today's tech workforce. Thousands of companies, government organizations, and individuals around the world rely on Pluralsight to support critical technology skill development in areas that are crucial to innovation, including artificial intelligence, cloud computing, cybersecurity, software development, and machine learning. Pluralsight offers highly curated content developed by vetted technology experts, industry leading skill assessments, and hands-on, immersive learning experiences designed to help individuals skill-up faster. The company is headquartered in Westlake, Texas with a global office in Dublin, Ireland. For more information, visit pluralsight.com.

Media Contact:

Tom White

Marketing and Community Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Cyberstar