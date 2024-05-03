Cyberthreats are Soaring: ZPE Systems Urges Immediate Action with Gen 3 Console Servers to Thwart Breaches

Organizations using end-of-life console servers must reduce their vulnerability exposure and secure their infrastructure comprehensively by using ZPE's console servers, installation services and configuration engineering.

FREMONT, Calif., May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As cyberattacks continue to rise, ZPE Systems, a leader in network management infrastructure recently acquired by Legrand, is urging organizations to transition to Generation 3 console servers as part of their security strategies. With other well-known infrastructure providers discontinuing support for serial consoles already in use within data centers, communication networks and other commercial and industrial environments, the need to upgrade is paramount.

Console servers are the backbone of remote IT management, providing essential access to network devices and servers. However, using discontinued console servers poses significant security risks. Outdated firmware may contain known vulnerabilities that enable cyber attackers to infiltrate critical systems, causing costly data breaches and operational disruptions.

Despite these substantial risks, many organizations hesitate to replace their outdated infrastructure, citing budget constraints, labor costs and concerns about infrastructure disruption. Arnaldo Zimmermann, cofounder of ZPE Systems, highlights this dilemma, saying, "Organizations face financial constraints when considering hardware upgrades, especially when existing infrastructure seems to be working fine. When you consider the capex, labor costs and time it takes to physically install and configure new equipment, it's easy to see why organizations say, 'if it's not broken, don't fix it.'"

To address these challenges, ZPE Systems offers a comprehensive solution designed to alleviate budgetary concerns and streamline the replacement process:

New Cost-Effective Replacement Options: ZPE's Nodegrid devices enable organizations to secure their management infrastructure with new budget-friendly, Gen 3 console servers. New Professional Installation & Recycling Services: As needed, ZPE Systems offers solutions for the physical installation process and recycling of old equipment, minimizing downtime and ensuring environmental responsibility. New Tailored Configuration Services: ZPE's engineers provide customized configuration services to transfer the old configuration to new systems and optimize the performance and security of the new console servers.

"There's a lot of friction in upgrading," adds Koroush Saraf, VP of Products and Marketing at ZPE Systems. "We've heard of customers using outdated devices for years, who won't replace because they just don't have the time, money or manpower. Our goal is to remove that friction, streamlining the transition process and empowering organizations to enhance their security posture without the added burden."

By utilizing Gen 3 console servers from ZPE, customers benefit from 3rd party security validated firmware that addresses Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs) as well as hardware security features designed to mitigate cybersecurity threats. Organizations can safeguard their assets, protect sensitive data and maintain operational continuity in an increasingly volatile digital landscape.

Visit ZPE Systems' website for case studies and details about the comprehensive solution for replacing discontinued console servers or visit ZPE at booth 3125 at the RSA Conference in San Francisco, May 6 – 9.

About ZPE Systems

ZPE Systems -- recently acquired by Legrand -- provides the most secure serial console out-of-band management solutions that support infrastructure reliability and holistic security for medium to large enterprises and digital service providers. Six of the top 10 global tech giants trust ZPE Systems' Cybersecurity Delivery Platform to host 3rd party VM's and Docker containers to automated Zero-day Infrastructure Patching and Ransomware Recovery & Remediation for Datacenter, Edge, OT, and MSPs. ZPE Systems solutions eliminate human error and allow IT to easily manage, secure, and scale a resilient infrastructure with Intel-based serial consoles, services routers, sensors, zero-touch zero-trust provisioning and cloud-managed out-of-band automation. For more information, visit www.zpesystems.com.

About Legrand and Legrand, North and Central America:

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial, and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and responsible growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings—including products with enhanced value in use (faster expanding segments: data centers, connected offerings and energy efficiency programs). Legrand reported sales of €8.0 billion in 2022. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40 and CAC 40 ESG indexes. (code ISIN FR0010307819). https://www.legrand.us/

