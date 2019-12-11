Cybertrol Engineering Acquires ESE, Inc., Builds on Nationwide Control and Information Systems Integration Capabilities

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Full-service control, information, and industrial IT integration firm, Cybertrol Engineering, today announced the acquisition of ESE, Inc., a leading integrator in the food and beverage industry. Both companies are Rockwell Automation Solution Partners.

The future of manufacturing lies in plantwide automation and information integration. From receiving and processing to packaging and beyond, Cybertrol provides seamless control and manufacturing intelligence solutions to streamline the way factories operate. ESE has more than 30 years of experience specifically integrating successful control, industrial IT, and information systems for nationwide food and beverage customers.

With the addition of ESE, Cybertrol adds powerful engineering resources to serve clients, including significant depth of expertise in food and beverage.

"Cybertrol and ESE are aligned in values, customer service, and a desire to integrate best-practice control and information solutions that help companies run smart, efficient, reliable manufacturing operations," said Ben Durbin, President of Cybertrol. "This acquisition is a seamless way to provide industry-leading capabilities to clients of both organizations and better serve manufacturing industries across North America."

Driving Continuous Improvement for Plant-Floor Manufacturing Across Industries

Cybertrol develops, implements, and supports solutions for automation, information, and industrial IT/OT challenges. With a deep history in manufacturing intelligence solutions, Cybertrol helps clients across industries effectively view and analyze operations by providing plantwide information systems at each site, aggregating data for enterprise dashboards, and implementing proven manufacturing intelligence strategies.

Combined Strength of Two Rockwell Automation Solution Partners

Both Cybertrol and ESE are Rockwell Automation Solution Partners, the highest level in the Rockwell Automation System Integrator Program for qualified system integrators that use Rockwell Automation technologies and relationships to help companies reduce project risk. By acquiring ESE, Cybertrol extends plant information and process control solutions while ensuring superior quality for clients.

About Cybertrol Engineering

Cybertrol Engineering is a nationwide, industry-leading control and information systems integration company that develops, implements, and supports control, industrial IT/OT, and information systems. With a plant-wide approach, Cybertrol helps manufacturers deliver appropriate information to all users, allowing facilities to run at maximum efficiency, with the greatest visibility for corporate, management, and plant floor operations.

