Cybertrol Engineering Celebrates 30 Years of Automation Excellence

Control and information systems integrator marks three decades supporting manufacturers with advanced automation and information solutions.

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybertrol Engineering, a leading provider of industrial automation and information solutions, is celebrating 30 years of delivering high-quality engineering services to manufacturers across North America.

Cybertrol Engineering celebrates 30 years in business supporting manufacturers with advanced automation and information solutions.

Founded in 1996 by industry veterans Dan Scott and Merlin Graunke, Cybertrol was built on a vision of providing independent, high-quality control system integration and a customer-centered approach to engineering. Today, the company is led by CEO and Owner Ben Durbin, who has continued to build on that foundation as Cybertrol has expanded its capabilities and industry reach. What began as a small team of automation specialists has grown into an organization built around multi-disciplined engineering teams that support process-intensive manufacturers across industries including food and beverage, chemical, and life science sectors. This structure allows Cybertrol to continue expanding its technical capabilities while supporting increasingly complex automation and information system projects.

"Reaching 30 years is a milestone we're incredibly proud of," said Durbin. "From the beginning, our philosophy has been simple: understand our customers' businesses, deliver exceptional engineering, and stand behind every solution we build. While technology continues to evolve, our commitment to quality, partnership, and long-term value has remained constant."

Over the past three decades, Cybertrol has completed thousands of automation projects, helping manufacturers improve operational efficiency, system reliability, and plant performance. The company is recognized as a Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork™ Gold System Integrator, reflecting Cybertrol's deep technical expertise and long-standing partnership with Rockwell Automation.

In recent years, Cybertrol relocated its headquarters and regional offices to modern facilities in Maple Grove, Minnesota, and in Marshfield and Madison, Wisconsin, to support greater collaboration across engineering teams. The company has also focused on strengthening its internal operations through the implementation of the Entrepreneurial Operating System (EOS), reinforcing accountability, communication, and continuous improvement across the organization.

To commemorate its 30th anniversary, Cybertrol hosted a Hollywood-themed celebration on March 3 for employees and their guests. The evening featured dinner, casino games, and a Cybertrol awards ceremony recognizing employees whose contributions have helped shape the company's growth and culture over the past three decades.

During the celebration, Durbin held up an early Cybertrol brochure from the late 1990s that he keeps in his office, noting that it emphasized understanding customers' businesses as deeply as the technology itself. He said the message remains just as relevant today.

As manufacturers continue investing in digital transformation and connected production environments, Cybertrol remains focused on helping organizations modernize automation infrastructure while improving operational performance and data visibility across the enterprise.

For more information about Cybertrol Engineering and its 30-year legacy, visit cybertrol.com.

About Cybertrol Engineering

Founded in 1996, Cybertrol Engineering is a control and information systems integrator specializing in industrial automation, manufacturing execution systems (MES), industrial IT/OT infrastructure, and manufacturing intelligence solutions for process manufacturers across North America.

Cybertrol designs, implements, and supports plantwide automation and information systems that improve operational performance, reliability, and visibility across the enterprise. The company provides expertise in control system design, UL control panel fabrication, industrial networking, cybersecurity, and lifecycle support services.

Cybertrol also develops specialized software and automation solutions for manufacturers, including an enterprise reporting platform, a configurable CIP (clean-in-place) solution, and proprietary software offerings such as BatchWorks® and PalletWorks®.

Headquartered in Maple Grove, Minnesota, with regional offices in Marshfield and Madison, Wisconsin, Cybertrol is a Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork™ Gold System Integrator recognized for its technical depth, disciplined project execution, and long-standing customer relationships. For more information, visit Cybertrol Engineering's website, LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and YouTube.

SOURCE Cybertrol Engineering