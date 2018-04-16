CyberVista and ISACA Announce Strategic Partnership at RSA

"We welcome CyberVista to our Accredited Training Program ranks as a Strategic Partner," said Tim Mason, ISACA Chief Experience Officer. "CyberVista's delivery of our content in an engaging and interactive environment is impressive. Together with CyberVista, we expect to extend the appeal of our program, serving leadership, cybersecurity teams and certification exam takers. Together we are sure to grow the professional community."

"Solving the cybersecurity skills gap and increasing the talent pool requires innovative solutions, especially when the latest data from Cyberseek.org shows that you have 1.9 currently open jobs requiring the CISM for every working CISM professional out there," said CyberVista CEO Amjed Saffarini. "We are honored to add ISACA to our cadre of partners. We are aligned on the knowledge and education required to support and transform both professionals and organizations."

Benefiting from sister company Kaplan, Inc.'s 80 years of teaching and learning science experience, CyberVista's CISM test preparation joins successful CISSP, Security+, and CEH certification training programs. This new course is delivered completely online with tools and techniques that emphasize how a learner gains and retains information security management knowledge for the long term.

Key course features include:

CyberVista's program conducts an initial assessment of each student's level of knowledge to deliver a personalized and efficient study plan. Engaging delivery mechanisms: The program utilizes innovative delivery mechanisms, including light board technology and more than 20 hours of on-demand videos coupled with a proprietary learning management system.

The program utilizes innovative delivery mechanisms, including light board technology and more than 20 hours of on-demand videos coupled with a proprietary learning management system. A focus on practice: CyberVista's test preparation includes more than 300 practice questions, 400 e-flashcards and a mid term exam and a final full-length practice test.

CyberVista's test preparation includes more than 300 practice questions, 400 e-flashcards and a mid term exam and a final full-length practice test. Convenience: Live online lectures are offered online on weekday evenings to eliminate travel and minimize the impact on jobs and other obligations of working professionals. All live classes are recorded for students who miss a class.

Live online lectures are offered online on weekday evenings to eliminate travel and minimize the impact on jobs and other obligations of working professionals. All live classes are recorded for students who miss a class. Readiness Guarantee: The program offers six months of access to the course material and includes a readiness guarantee that allows for a free retake of the course just in case life gets in the way.

"We're excited to expand our test preparation programs to include ISACA's CISM certification," said Jung Lee, head of certification test preparation programs at CyberVista. "CyberVista's programs are student-centric with 100% online classes allowing students to experience the best instructors and instruction from the convenience of their living rooms or offices. Also with this high quality instruction, materials, and practice, students don't only pass an exam but truly hone their skills."

CyberVista's CISM Live Online test preparation program is available for purchase for $3,995 including a certification exam voucher. For more information, take advantage of special offers, and to see a live demo of CyberVista's light board, RSA attendees can visit booth #2240 in South Hall. For more information, please visit cybervista.net/CISM.

About CyberVista

CyberVista is a cybersecurity training and workforce development company whose mission is to create a cyber-ready workforce through personalized training programs that provide organizations with the people, knowledge and skills required to defend their most critical assets. With parent Graham Holdings Company and sister company Kaplan, Inc.'s innovative education technologies and personalized approach to learning, CyberVista offers a new vision for board, executive, and workforce cybersecurity education. For more information, visit www.cybervista.net.

About ISACA

Nearing its 50th year, ISACA (isaca.org) is a global association helping individuals and enterprises achieve the positive potential of technology. Today's world is powered by technology, and ISACA equips professionals with the knowledge, credentials, education and community to advance their careers and transform their organizations. ISACA leverages the expertise of its half-million engaged professionals in information and cyber security, governance, assurance, risk and innovation, as well as its enterprise performance subsidiary, CMMI Institute, to help advance innovation through technology. ISACA has a presence in more than 188 countries, including more than 215 chapters and offices in both the United States and China.

