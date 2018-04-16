CyberVista Exhibiting at RSA 2018 with New Products, and Partnerships, and Sessions

"We're proud to be an active and important participant in RSA Conference 2018 through speaking, exhibiting, and interacting with this powerful community," said Amjed Saffarini, CyberVista's CEO. "As a company focused on solving the skills gap and increasing the talent pool through innovative training solutions, we couldn't be more excited for this year's event."

Speaking Sessions

Speaker(s) Date & Time Session Title Simone Petrella - Chief Cyberstrategy Officer, CyberVista Paul Orlando – University of Southern California 4/17/18 3:30PM – 4:15pm The Entrepreneur and the CISO – 10 Traits to Drive Success Amjed Saffarini - CEO, CyberVista John Scimone, Dell, Chief Security Officer 4/20/18 9:00AM – 9:45am If CISOs are from Mars, is the Rest of the C-Suite from Venus? Amjed Saffarini - CEO, CyberVista Jung Lee - Head of Certification Training Programs, CyberVista 4/20/18 11:30am – 12:15pm Business Executive Fundamentals – How to Beat the MBAs at their own Game Tyler Cohen Wood - Executive Director, Cyber Workforce Development, CyberVista 4/20/18 11:30am - 12:15pm Implanting Microchips: Innovative Idea or Heading Down a Dangerous Path? Birds of a Feather Amjed Saffarini - CEO, CyberVista 4/19/18 7:00AM Working with Board Committees and the C-suite.

Exhibit Hall

Located in booth 2240 in the South Hall, CyberVista will highlight its innovative and accessible training platform that enables Smarter Training Wherever You Are.

Visitors to the booth can register to win free courses, see sneak previews of new program offerings, and learn about CyberVista's latest partnership announcements with the biggest industry bodies. CyberVista has also partnered with Living Security to bring attendees a Hack the Box experience. Attendees will leverage their foundational and technical security knowledge and skills to beat the puzzle box before the clock runs out for the grand prize of a $1,000 Amazon gift card.

Sneak Previews

CyberVista will preview two new program offerings at the RSA Conference. Attendees can visit CyberVista's booth, 2240 South, for complete demonstrations and hands-on access to these new programs.

Resolve On-Demand - Self-paced cybersecurity risk training for boards and executives: This course, delivered 100% online, allows executives to learn and understand cyber risk so that they can be true advocates to CISOs and security teams.

This course, delivered 100% online, allows executives to learn and understand cyber risk so that they can be true advocates to CISOs and security teams. Advance - Workforce development program: Advance is designed to help organizations better define their job roles, assess and support the professional development of their staff, and provide skills-based training in an online platform.

These new programs join CyberVista's current catalog of Resolve in-person board and executive training programs and Certify, online certification exam preparation programs. Benefiting from sister company Kaplan, Inc.'s 80 years of teaching and learning science experience, CyberVista's Certify test preparation programs includes CISSP, Security+, CISM and CEH certification training courses. These courses are delivered completely online with tools and techniques that ensure students gain and retain information security knowledge for the long term.

