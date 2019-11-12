Cybervore Changes Direction and Introduces Fragglestorm™

HIGHLANDS, N.J., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybervore, Inc., a software company startup, is proud to announce a new patented security technology called Fragglestorm - Smart Data Fragmentation™ - to ultra protect actual data beyond today's perimeter and encryption solutions. With cybercrime being such a huge problem, cybersecurity solutions are in high demand and Cybervore has a great story.

How does it work? Fragglestorm starts by encrypting the data file, then shredding the file into technology-wrapped, puzzle-like pieces called smart fragments™. These smart fragments are intelligently replicated across cloud services and physical storage devices. They are impossible to break or reassemble unless you are the authorized owner. Fragglestorm stops hacked, ransomed, lost or stolen data from being useful to the perpetrator, with no single point of data loss.

"Fragglestorm™ is a breakthrough technology that focuses on protecting your data by rendering it useless to anyone other than its rightful owner." -Fred Callis, Cybervore's CEO.

In today's world, all data must be assumed as vulnerable, and cybercrime continues to win. Companies protect themselves by investing in numerous security solutions to stop unwarranted data breaches, hackers, and disgruntled employees or service people looking to do harm. Even with existing security solutions, it is just not enough, and many businesses are still being compromised every day.

An October 2019 CNBC article stated that 43% of cyberattacks are aimed at small businesses, but only 14% of companies are prepared to defend themselves. These incidents now cost small businesses an average of $200,000, reveals insurance carrier Hiscox, with 60% of them going out of business within six months of being victimized. More than half of all small businesses suffered a breach within the last year.

Cybervore is preparing Fragglestorm for general release and working with customers, resellers, and managed service providers (MSPs) who specialize in security and cloud services. Cybervore is also seeking additional investment capital to support this accelerated growth.

About: Cybervore, Inc. is a cybersecurity company. Our vision is to define the next generation of digital security and privacy and offer a highly secure storage environment that protects data at its source no matter where it resides. For further information, please visit our website at http://www.cybervore.com.

Cybervore, Inc.

