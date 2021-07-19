CyberWarrior Academy Announces Plans to Educate Two Thousand New Cybersecurity Engineers To Combat Growing Cyber Threats To American Businesses

NEW YORK, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberWarrior Academy (CWA) today announced the close of $25 million in outcomes-aligned financing to drive the expansion of their tuition payment options. The financing will allow one of the country's leading cybersecurity bootcamp programs to train up to 2,000 additional students from underserved backgrounds for a career in cybersecurity. This financing will make an almost immediate impact on combating cyber threats in both the business and government world with an additional 2,000 newly skilled cyber engineers and analysts.

To make this financing possible, CyberWarrior Academy has partnered with Leif, the Tuition Finance Management Platform. Leif works with premier education providers who deliver exceptional outcomes to students across a variety of fields and arranged the financing for CWA. Leif's outcomes-aligned tuition financing solutions include Income Share Agreements which help education providers maximize their program's growth and impact potential.

CWA, a Massachusetts-based company is Microsoft Gold certified, employing years of industry experience and a hands-on curriculum to train elite cybersecurity practitioners. There are almost 500,000 cybersecurity job openings in the US, and close to 3 million worldwide .

Reinier Moquete, CEO of CyberWarrior Academy, commented: "Our finely tuned curriculum is designed to create world-class cybersecurity employees. Incentive-aligned financing demonstrates our commitment to the success of our graduates. We chose to partner with Leif because they are the market's only full-service ISA Program Manager, enabling us to secure ISA financing and deploy their best-in-class technology solutions seamlessly."

"Leif is committed to partnering with education providers across the country in any field of study and helping them maximize their impact by leveraging outcomes-aligned tuition financing in all its forms," remarked Jeffrey Groeber, Founder and CEO of Leif. "We are thrilled to work with CyberWarrior Academy given this shared vision and commitment to building a lucrative skill set in their students."

About CyberWarrior Academy:

CyberWarrrior Academy was founded as a vehicle to drive social impact and economic empowerment, a vision that is delivered on by investing corporate resources into social enterprises that increase opportunity and economic mobility for people of all backgrounds via training, mentorship, and technology. CyberWarrior Academy's Cybersecurity Bootcamp is a live, online via video conference, skills-based, lab intensive program, including over 800 hours of instruction. Each week they deliver a new area of content or certification.

To learn more about CyberWarrior Academy's Cybersecurity Bootcamp, click here

To Contact CyberWarrior Academy: Jonathan Edwards, Chief Operating Officer, Phone: 617.359.1017, Email: [email protected]

About Leif:

Leif is a technology company dedicated to increasing access to quality and affordable education. The company has developed an end-to-end platform that enables the design, origination, and program management of Income Share Agreement and other outcomes-based tuition finance programs. As the infrastructure layer that powers tuition finance solutions for the postsecondary education ecosystem, Leif partners with schools to provide students with an outcomes-aligned form of education finance. Leif enjoys the benefit as the market leader based on the following core metrics:

20,000+ originations

200+ partner schools

$300+ million in arranged financing

LinkedIn

AngelList

SOURCE Leif

Related Links

http://leif.org

