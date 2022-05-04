CyberWire launches CISA Cybersecurity Alerts: A first-of-its-kind public service audio feed for urgent threat advisories

FULTON, Md., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CyberWire today announced the launch of its new podcast, CISA Cybersecurity Alerts , a first-of-its-kind public service audio feed for urgent cybersecurity advisories. The alerts, produced by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) with other government organizations, and adapted to audio by the CyberWire, provide urgent information about cyber threats, vulnerabilities, and exploits. The audio alerts are a stand-alone feed that subscribers can find wherever they get their podcasts, and also shared via the CyberWire's flagship CyberWire Daily podcast feed .

The CISA Cybersecurity Alerts podcast is a public service, funded by the CyberWire, entirely free of advertising or sponsorship.

"As the nation's cyber defense agency, CISA supports network defenders by providing resources, tools, and timely, actionable alerts and advisories," said CISA Director Jen Easterly. "Sharing this critical information as broadly as possible and with expanded accessibility helps to secure both private and public sector networks, and build resilience."

"We've long relied on CISA for our work here at CyberWire," said Peter Kilpe, the CyberWire's CEO and Executive Editor. "They're an extraordinarily helpful resource for the industry. These alerts are all about sharing vital information as quickly and broadly as possible and are invaluable to the collective cyber defense of the nation. Turning these alerts into an audio resource makes them more accessible generally and to the visually impaired. We're proud to produce them as a service to the community."

The CyberWire invites other podcasters and companies to share and publish these public service cybersecurity alerts via their own feeds or websites. If you would like to share these alerts in your feed, contact the CyberWire team .

The CyberWire gets people up to speed on cyber quickly and keeps them a step ahead in a continually changing world. Situational awareness, continuing education, and professional development are the cornerstones of our programs. The CyberWire has long been trusted by many of the most influential leaders and professionals in the public and private sectors, around the world. We separate the signal from the noise. Learn more about our podcasts and newsletters at thecyberwire.com .

As the nation's cyber defense agency, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) leads the national effort to understand, manage, and reduce risk to the digital and physical infrastructure Americans rely on every hour of every day. Visit CISA.gov for more information or visit www.CISA.gov/shields-up for information on how to protect your networks.



The CyberWire has adapted CISA's joint cybersecurity advisories for audio. CISA is not affiliated with the CyberWire and has not compensated the CyberWire for this service. CISA does not endorse any product, service, or enterprise, and does not attest to the accuracy of this or any non-federal site. Any views and opinions expressed on the CyberWire's website do not necessarily reflect those of CISA or the federal government.

