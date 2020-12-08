Cybeta Launches A New Alternative Dataset To Aid In Cybersecurity Breach Predictions

Cybeta's algorithm statistically predicts the likelihood of a breach for any public or private enterprise in the world. Tweet this

Cybeta's patent-pending algorithm can statistically predict the likelihood of a breach, out to six months in advance, for any public or private enterprise in the world. With over five years of breach prediction data, asset managers can see the actual probability of a breach for any major enterprise.

"There is no cyber analysis we bring to our clients to discuss predictive risk mitigation strategy other than Cybeta's. It has changed a once guesswork discussion into proven science," said Paul Sparks, Executive Chairman of leading insurance broker CAC Specialty. "Clients come to CAC as we are successful in solving their complex problems and anticipating the ones that are coming in the future. Cybeta's solution is another tool in our toolkit that supports our clients today and in the future."

Investment professionals now have a tool to control their cybersecurity risk exposure and to right-size cybersecurity budgets. Find out more on how to determine the breach risk for each of your investments and use ROI to calculate cybersecurity investment priorities with Cybeta's Predictive Cybersecurity Breach Data Subscriptions.

About Cybeta - A group of top-tier intelligence agency operations and technical officers incubated Cybeta with the belief that there was a better way to deliver high-impact, results-driven security solutions. By continually analyzing hackers' global threat activity, Cybeta built tools to inform clients about their cyber weaknesses and which ones have the greatest likelihood of experiencing a successful cyber breach. By thinking like hackers, Cybeta can tell clients in real-time where the real threats are so that clients can fix those vulnerabilities before the hackers have a chance to exploit them. https://www.cybeta.com/industries/predictive-breach-data/

