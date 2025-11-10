CYBEX OPENS THE FIRST FLAGSHIP STORE IN NEW YORK

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CYBEX is pleased to announce the opening of its first flagship store in New York City, marking a new milestone for the brand in the United States.

Located on the iconic 127 Greene Street in SoHo's historic Cast-Iron District, the boutique spans 2,300 square feet across a single floor, and embodies the brand's philosophy of merging luxurious functionality with contemporary design.

CYBEX Flagship Store in SoHo

Upon entering, visitors are immersed in an atmosphere that pays homage to New York's architectural and cultural heritage. Structural steel columns serve as a modern accent, subtly recalling the building's cast-iron façade that define the historic neighborhood. The interplay of glass and steel light reflections echoes the vibrant energy of the streets outside. A refined monochromatic palette of warm beige materials forms the backdrop, complemented by elegant gold racks that add a touch of sophistication. The store's sleek, modern aesthetic creates a dialogue between CYBEX's signature design DNA and the distinctive character of New York City. This carefully crafted space is designed to foster an intimate and inspiring shopping experience, also offering an exclusive VIP area for premium one-to-one appointments.

The boutique features the complete CYBEX product portfolio: strollers, car seats, baby carriers, home and living solutions, and accessories. Each product embodies the brand's unique D.S.F. Innovation Principle, which stands for distinctive Design, the highest Safety standards, and smart Functionality – essential values to improve the everyday life "for all tomorrow's people."

In addition, the boutique highlights CYBEX's exclusive collaborations with world-renowned designer Jeremy Scott, as well as its signature Fashion Collections. These curated offerings reinforce CYBEX's vision of blending fashion and function, creating products that stand as both lifestyle essentials and design statements.

Martin Pos, founder of CYBEX:

"After our flagships in Prague, Tokyo, Amsterdam, and Paris, New York was a natural next step. The city is a global epicenter of culture, fashion, and design, making it the perfect home for CYBEX. Parents and families in New York are deeply attuned to style, quality, and innovation – values that define our brand. I am proud to bring CYBEX to one of the most vibrant cities in the world, where our products can seamlessly fit into urban family life."

