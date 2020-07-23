Cybint Adapts its Renowned Accelerated Cybersecurity Career Bootcamp for Remote Use Amid COVID-19

As with the live training version, the Remote Cybint Bootcamp is designed and built by former military intelligence officers and focuses on skills in demand for the job market. With the onslaught of an economic recession brought on by the pandemic, the need for accelerated career tracks is critical – especially online. Cybint and its partners in vocational training centers and universities worldwide are now enrolling hundreds of bootcampers virtually to be prepared for future-proof cybersecurity positions. With low unemployment rates and lucrative career opportunities, cybersecurity is one of the most in-demand tech careers in existence.

The Cybint Bootcamp, which boasts a post-completion 97% employment rate, provides an affordable, accelerated route to high-paying entry-level cyber jobs for students and/or professionals who need to upskill or re-train for new career opportunities. In just three months the Bootcamp successfully prepares people with little or no IT background to successfully pursue a cybersecurity career.

"Suddenly, everyone is transitioning online. But in order for learning to be effective online, it needs more than just a videoconferencing room. We need to deconstruct what makes an in-person experience great, and find ways to build that online," said Cybint Chief Product Officer Ingrid Toppelberg, whose experience includes transitioning the well-regarded Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Entrepreneurship and Innovation Bootcamp from an immersive experiential in-person format to a successful experiential online format in 2018. "At Cybint, we take our Bootcampers very seriously and online learning can get very lonely. Instead, we build for them a warm, safe online environment where they can learn in a community. Every aspect of the Remote Bootcamp has been thought out strategically to ensure support and engagement for all kinds of learners. We are very grateful to be able to bring new career opportunities to students and professionals around the world in this time of uncertainty."

The Cybint Bootcamp curriculum is aligned with several global frameworks, including the National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education (NICE) framework. This market-oriented approach enables Cybint Bootcamp graduates to complete the program job-ready and differentiate themselves in their search for a position. Once complete, graduates of the program can take advantage of Cybint's resources for job searching and resume building and join Cybint's global network of cyber professionals.

About Cybint

Cybint is a global cyber education company with a commitment to reskilling the workforce and upskilling the industry in cybersecurity. With innovative and leading-edge education and training solutions, Cybint tackles cybersecurity's two greatest threats: the talent shortage and the skills gap. The Cybint team is comprised of military cyber experts, industry professionals, and educators united under the vision of creating a safer digital world through education, training, and collaboration.

